Olympic Hero Mirabai Chanu Gets Grand Welcome In Delhi; Overcame Period To Script History

After her heroics at the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday landed at the Delhi Airport and got a very warm welcome. As soon as Mirabai Chanu landed at the airport along with her coach, people were keen to take photographs with the Olympics silver-medalist. Apart from this, the Delhi Airport staff welcomed Chanu with a bouquet and also every staff-member clapped for the champion weightlifter.

Apart from the staff, fans present at the airport started chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon seeing her. Mirabai Chanu scripted history as she won a silver medal at the mega-event in 49 kg weightlifting event.

Mirabai Chanu & her coach detail match-day challenges

After coming back to India, Mirabai Chanu and her coach interacted with ANI in which he revealed challenges Chanu faced on the day of her match.

"Actually I and Mira were both stressed. But we used to watch our previous competitions like Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and we noted that from 2017 we pushed from 194kg to 204kg. So like in the previous competition we continuously improved, therefore, we believed we will improve in this (Tokyo Olympics) as well," said Mirabai Chanu's coach

"We were very well prepared, but we could have performed better but unfortunately, Mira faced some gynecological problems one day before the match. Due to that I was very tensed before the match as it was not expected. And it hampered our performance and Mira's two lifts failed. However, the result is still satisfactory," added Chanu's coach.

Mirabai Chanu on getting her period before her match

Mirabai Chanu said, "It indeed impacts on your body and I was feeling like I wish I didn't get this on that day. Still, I tried to forget it and told myself that it is nothing. So I tried to shift my focus on my training and went to perform."

Delhi | It was quite challenging. We started preparation in 2016 and changed the training pattern after Rio Olympics. We (Chanu & her coach) have dedicated the last 5 years to Tokyo Olympics: Olympics Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu to ANI#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/1HItDNLhJY — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Mirabai Chanu returning to India

Former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt talking to Republic TV expressed his pride and lauded Chanu for delivering outstanding performance on day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. Dutt also reiterated that India can better its previous record of 6 medals at the London Olympics.

"It is a matter of great happiness today as Mirabai Chanu has stepped onto the Indian soil after winning the medal at Tokyo Olympics. Every Indian is proud of her. By winning the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics she has lifted the nation's respect. I hope in this Olympics we perform better than London Olympics in which we won 6 medals," said Yogeshwar Dutt.

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter)