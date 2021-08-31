Olympic Hero Neeraj Chopra Urges India To Support Paralympian Contingent In Tokyo

2020 Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra praised the Indian athletes for their wonderful performance so far in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. India so far has won 10 medals - two golds, five silvers and three bronzes. They are currently placed 30th in rankings, with China topping the charts with 132 medals.

On Tuesday, August 31, India won two medals in the high jump event, courtesy of Thangavelu Mariyappan (silver) and Sharad Kumar (bronze). In shooting, Singhraj Adana won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol final. Apart from following the Paralympics, Chopra has also set his goals straight for the tournaments to be played next year.

‘They need a lot of support and motivation’ – Neeraj Chopra lauds Paralympians for performing well in Tokyo

“Paralympians are doing a great job. They're playing well and creating world records. They need a lot of support and motivation from the countrymen. I'm training for next year's Commonwealth Games, Asian Games & World Championships,” Chopra was quoted as saying to ANI.

Earlier, Chopra, who became India’s first gold medallist in track and field events at the Olympics, urged the netizens to cheer for the Paralympians. The youngster stated how the athletes have put in the hard yards to represent the nation at the big stage.

On Monday, shooter Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SHI. On the same day, Sumit Antil bagged the gold in the men’s javelin throw F64. Chopra put forth their examples to highlight India’s showing at the Paralympics.

“I have been watching our athletes perform at the Paralympics. Good performances are coming – Avani (Lekhara) has won gold, Sumit (Antil) won gold with a world record. Somewhere I feel that we are not following the Paralympics as much.

“Please follow Paralympics, they have overcome great obstacles to reach there. Wo desh ke liye khel rahe hain, medal jeet rahe hain,” Neeraj had said.

After his heroics at the Olympics earlier this month, Neeraj Chopra won’t be taking part in any event in 2021. He stated that the “packed schedule of travel” and “bout of illness” have forced him to take the decision.

Image credits: @neeraj____chopra Instagram