Olympic Hockey Medal Bigger Than India's Cricket World Cups? Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate

After 41 years of wait, the men in blue finally brought an Olympic medal home- a bronze one, and gave Indians cheering before their screens a massive reason to celebrate. Joining in the celebration was former cricketer and now politician Gautam Gambhir, who took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the 16-member team led by mid-field Manpreet Singh. Exuding oodles of excitement Gambhir asserted,' forget 1983, 2007 or 2011' and added that the achievement of the Hockey team was 'greater than any World Cup'. He also used the #IndiaHockeyMyPride and shared a picture of the winning team with the national flag, the tricolor.

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

Twitter divided over Gambhir's statement

The cricketer-turned-politician made his statement, perhaps not foreseeing the debate it was going to create among the Indians. On one hand, there were people who supported his calling the achievement 'greater than any world cup' citing that the Olympics was a greater platform with a greater number of teams participating, and on the other hand, there were people who felt that there was no need for him to portray 'one achievement greater than the other'. The latter group felt that a 'simple congratulation' would have been enough.

A user, backing Gautam Gambhir's statement wrote, "Very few countries play Cricket. And mainly 3 or 4 sides take it seriously. Whereas Hockey is a global sport. More than 100 countries play it and it's the 2nd largest team sport in the world. Only Indians are mad for cricket. Hockey gives more fame to us." Another user coming forward in his support wrote, "Forget cricket; this performance by the Indian Hockey team is bigger than anything in sports history."

The people resenting his statement were, however, a lot more number. One user wrote, "Such toxic mentality. Why do we need to undermine a particular achievement to glorify others? This particular thought process has led to the deterioration of all sports barring cricket which got coverage. And now, with a rush of blood, this man is again doing the same." Another user wrote, "No doubt this is a special one but don’t belittle other wins. Other wins were not served on a plate. How the 1983 win changed Cricket in India can’t be challenged. Hope you are sensitive to others feelings when you tweet especially if you are in public life."

Check out more tweets

This was the legacy of Indian Hockey. It's been 41 years wait for an Olympic medal for a game, we once excelled. To put in prospective, it's the first hockey medal of my generation. It is as big as India participating in the FIFA World Cup. It's a wait of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/3RDuj6demN — Anirban (@anirban1986) August 5, 2021

Its like saying messi achievements r better than sachin..legends in their own sport and in their own way...today an unforgettable day for India and hockey...that doesnt mean demeaning a past glorious moment of another sport. We all know the burnol is still not healed you 😄🤣😃 — Rajesh Ravi (@rajeshravi2u) August 5, 2021

Why this comparison?? Every win is big, be it in hockey or cricket.. why to make one sport more important than other.. this is the same mistake we might have done in 1983.. "forget olympic medals, cricket world cup win is bigger".. people of that era must have thought the same — Saroj kant Tiwari (@sarojktiwari) August 5, 2021

You dont have to put down another sport or the achievement of other players to praise the Indian Hockey team..each has its own place..always think a little more and choose better expressions please.. — Chetana Gautam (@chetana_cg) August 5, 2021

Sorry can't agree @GautamGambhir Each Medel that feels India proud is important..



India's success in hockey in the Olympics is definitely glorious..



But the moment while India ended a 28-year World Cup drought & get the title infront of a manic Home crowd might be exceptional. pic.twitter.com/2xrnE8mQiP — Soumyadip Ghosh 🧡 ... (@Soumyaa_Says) August 5, 2021