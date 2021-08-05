Last Updated:

Olympic Hockey Medal Bigger Than India's Cricket World Cups? Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate

After 41 years of wait, the men in blue finally brought an Olympic medal home- a bronze one, and gave Indians cheering before their screens a massive reason to

Gautam Gambhir

Joining in the celebration was former cricketer and now politician Gautam Gambhir, who took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the 16-member team led by mid-field Manpreet Singh. Exuding oodles of excitement Gambhir asserted,' forget 1983, 2007 or 2011' and added that the achievement of the Hockey team was 'greater than any World Cup'. He also used the #IndiaHockeyMyPride and shared a picture of the winning team with the national flag, the tricolor. 

Twitter divided over Gambhir's statement 

The cricketer-turned-politician made his statement, perhaps not foreseeing the debate it was going to create among the Indians. On one hand, there were people who supported his calling the achievement 'greater than any world cup' citing that the Olympics was a greater platform with a greater number of teams participating, and on the other hand, there were people who felt that there was no need for him to portray 'one achievement greater than the other'. The latter group felt that a 'simple congratulation' would have been enough. 

A user, backing Gautam Gambhir's statement wrote, "Very few countries play Cricket. And mainly 3 or 4 sides take it seriously. Whereas Hockey is a global sport. More than 100 countries play it and it's the 2nd largest team sport in the world. Only Indians are mad for cricket. Hockey gives more fame to us." Another user coming forward in his support wrote, "Forget cricket; this performance by the Indian Hockey team is bigger than anything in sports history."

The people resenting his statement were, however, a lot more number. One user wrote, "Such toxic mentality. Why do we need to undermine a particular achievement to glorify others? This particular thought process has led to the deterioration of all sports barring cricket which got coverage. And now, with a rush of blood, this man is again doing the same." Another user wrote, "No doubt this is a special one but don’t belittle other wins. Other wins were not served on a plate. How the 1983 win changed Cricket in India can’t be challenged. Hope you are sensitive to others feelings when you tweet especially if you are in public life."

Check out more tweets 

 

