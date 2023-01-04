Olympic Legend Michael Johnson Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Seamless Sprint Movement; WATCH

Former American sprinter Michael Johnson has taken to his social media handle to laud Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Johnson, who has represented the United States at the highest level and has won four Olympic gold medals, turned to his official Twitter handle to share a video of Chopra, where the Haryana-born javelin thrower can be seen practicing a sprinter or jumper-like movement.

"He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!" Johnson wrote in the caption of the post. The video has garnered more than 54,000 views since being shared a few hours ago. In the clip, Chopra can be seen doing his warn-up drills with ease, similar to how a sprinter or a jumper does it. Johnson was in awe of Chopra's seamless movement in the video.

He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement! Video: @beau_throws pic.twitter.com/4aCgxFfz2z — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) January 4, 2023

Chopra recently became the first Indian athlete to win the prestigious Diamond League in Zurich. He won the top prize at the event thanks to a throw of 88.44m on his second attempt. It was Chopra's third appearance at the Diamond League as he had previously participated in the competition in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Following his victory at the 2022 Diamond League, Chopra was awarded a trophy, USD 30,000 prize money, and a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Earlier, Chopra broke his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League, where he finished second to win a silver medal. Chopra also won a silver medal in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland with a personal best throw of 89.30m. Chopra then won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships and became the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the prestigious event.

Chopra was due to take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but due to injury concerns, he opted out of the competition. Earlier, Chopra scripted history with a gold medal in athletics. He became the first post-independence Indian Olympic medalist in athletics. Chopra won the medal in the men's javelin throw event. Thanks to a great 2022 season, Chopra was presented with the Padma Shri award, which is India's fourth highest civilian honour.

Image: Twitter/MichaelJohnson