Olympic Medalist Bajrang Punia Plays Kho-Kho With School Children, Loses Match | WATCH

Olympic medalist and hero of the wrestling world Bajrang Punia was seen playing Kho-Kho, one of India's indigenous sports, with girls of Aarohi Model School, Panipat, Haryana. In a video uploaded by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Punia can be seen running around and having a fun time with the students. SAI also revealed that Punia ended up losing and the girls emerged as winners.

Bajrang Punia's visit to the school part of 'Meet the Champions' programme

Punia's visit to the school is a part of the Meet the Champions programme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAI where Indian athletes, Olympians, and Paralympians will visit 75 schools pan India to educate students about the benefits of sports, fitness, and a healthy diet. The programme has been launched in an attempt to motivate youngsters to take up sports at a young age and lead a healthy life. Punia had earlier tweeted that he will be visiting the school based in Panipat and that he would be speaking to the kids about the importance of sports and a balanced diet.

PM Modi was also very impressed by the move and wrote a message praising the wrestling champions' efforts. He stated that the programme by Punia will motivate the students to pursue sports as well as create awareness amongst them regarding the importance of nutrition and a balanced diet.

PM Modi wrote, "This will not only be an interesting programme for the children, but it will also motivate them to pursue sports as well as life. Bajrang Punia, this effort of yours will also create a new awareness among them regarding nutrition. (sic)"

Bajrang Punia ask parents to encourage children for sports

Speaking at an interaction with students, Punia made a request to parents asking them to encourage their children to play more sports.

"You need to work hard. It all begins with the parents...they will have to encourage their children. They are the first guru and coach. If they do not encourage their children to play sports then it cannot be done (doing better in sports and athletics and winning medals)," the Olympic medalist was quoted by ANI.

