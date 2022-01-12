Olympic Medalist Lovlina Borgohain Joins Assam Police; CM Sarma Sure She'll Become IPS

On Wednesday, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain was handed her letter of appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Assam police by Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma at the Janata Bhawan in Dispur. Lovlina won the bronze medal in boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg welterweight category. Speaking at the programme, Lovlina said that she will give her best in the boxing ring and that she will bring more glory to her state and people.

On being conferred with the stars at the event, Lovlina gave a very brief speech. "This is a memorable day for me as I am joining the Assam Police. I will give my best in the boxing ring and bring more glory to my state and people," the Khel Ratna awardee said. CM Sarma also spoke and said that her winning the medal at the Summer Games was one of the brightest moments in the state's sporting history. He also said that given her age she will make IPS (Indian Police Service) cadre later on. "We recommend the brightest APS officers for the IPS cadre. She will automatically qualify for it, provided she completes her graduation in the meantime," Sarma stated. He also said that a road in Guwahati will be named after Lovlina.

Lovlina Borgohain at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina won the bronze after losing the 69kg welterweight semi-final 1 match 5-0 against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Despite her loss, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). The Assam-born boxer is the third Indian athlete to win a medal at this year's Olympics after Mirabai Chanu (Silver, weightlifting) and PV Sindhu (Bronze, badminton).

Lovlina lost the first round 5-0 as all the five judges in the panel raised their hands in Surmeneli's favour. Lovlina started off well in the second round but the Turkish boxer soon bounced back with a response to her powerful punches. Lovlina got five 9s, while her opponent managed to score five 10s to win the second round as well. In the third round, Surmeneli looked more aggressive but Lovlina fought until the bell rang. Surmeneli was crowned winner of the bout and was given a pass for the gold medal match, while Lovlina had to settle for bronze.

Image: @ANI/Twitter