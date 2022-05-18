Olympic Medalist Ravi Dahiya Condemns Satender Malik's Assault On Referee In CWG Trials

Indian Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya has condemned the Services' wrestler Satender Malik's assault on senior referee Jagbir Singh during the Commonwealth Games trials on Tuesday. Satender assaulted Jagbir after losing his 125kg final against Mohit in the KD Jadhav Hall at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi. Ravi said he did not see what happened between Satender and Jagbir but added that these kinds of things should not have happened and that everyone should play the game in true spirit.

"It was not my bout so I could not see but all I want to say that all these things should not have happened and everyone should play with true spirit of the game," Ravi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Satender was furious after losing his final to Mohit following which he walked to Jagbir and hurled abuses at him before slapping him in the face. The incident occurred right before the eyes of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who left the stadium immediately after the bout and imposed a life ban on Satender. WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that Satender has been banned for life, adding that the decision was taken by the WFI president.

What happened?

Satender was leading 3-0 in the game with just 18 seconds remaining when Mohit pulled off a takedown. Virender Malik, who was officiating the match, did not award three points to Mohit despite the takedown. Mohit challenged the decision and the jury was approached to check on replays. Satyadev Malik, who is from the same village as Satender, withdrew from the jury for the sake of impartiality. Jagbir was then requested to check the replays as he was also present in the stadium. Jagbir ruled in Mohit's favour and the score was level at 3-3. Mohit went on to win the bout because he had scored the last point.

Satender then became furious and went to Jagbir to confront him. The wrestler abused Jagbir before slapping him in front of the whole stadium, including supporters who had come to enjoy the sport.

