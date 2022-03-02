Olympic Medalist Stanislav Horuna Joins Fight Against Russia: 'We'll Kill Every Occupant'

The Ukrainian athletes should have been competing in various sporting events across the world, however, they have to now exchange their sporting gear for guns as they look to defend their country against the invading Russian troops. The last to join the list is Ukrainian karate Olympic medalist Stanislav Horuna.

Russia Ukraine war: Olympic medalist Stanislav Horuna picks up arms

According to a report by Yahoo, Stanislav Horuna shared video footage of what appears to be the wreckage of Russian military transport and tanks in the aftermath of fighting alongside a stern message: "We fight back. ... We will kill every occupant who invades." Talking about Stanislav Horuna Tokyo Olympics performance the Ukrainian won a bronze medal in karate last summer and owns medals of various colours in the European Championship and World Games competition.

Othe Ukrainian athletes to join the war

Famed boxers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk have already joined a territorial defense brigade. Usyk, a reigning world heavyweight champion, has also signed up, as has fellow star boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko. Klitschko said the civilians are also ready to defend Ukraine as soldiers.

"I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting. I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people," Vitali Klitschko was quoted as saying by ITV's Good Morning Britain. Vitali Klitschko also turned to social media to urge the international community to speak against the war and added that the war is not only the result of one man's madness but also the result of years of weakness in Western democracies.

Oleksandr Usyk while taking to social media account wrote, "I'd like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children set out to our country, do not fight with us. Also, I'm addressing this to President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims. Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it another way - we are defending…Stop it! Stop this war,"