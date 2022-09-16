Olympic Medallist Ravi Dahiya Out Of World Wrestling Championship Medal Contention

Olympic medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya has been knocked out of the ongoing World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade after going down against Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev. Dahiya lost his pre-quarterfinal bout to Abdullaev by technical superiority in the 57kg category event on Friday. Abdullaev defeated Dahiya by 10-0 to move to the quarter-final stage of the competition, where he suffered a loss against Albania’s World No. 26 Zelimkhan Abakarov.

Dahiya had reached the pre-quarterfinal stage after beating Romania’s Razwan Kovacs in a dominating manner. He won the game by technical superiority (10-0). Dahiya was looking good to reach the final of the competition but his campaign was cut short by Abdullaev, who took a sort of revenge on the Indian wrestler for defeating him in their previous encounter in the UWW Ranking Series event in Istanbul earlier this year.

Dahiya's CWG 2022 win

Earlier last month, Dahiya added another feather to his cap as he won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The wrestler won the top prize in the Men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling event after defeating Nigeria's Welson Ebikewenimo. The former dominated Welson in the match as he beat him in two minutes and 16 seconds to win on technical superiority. It was Dahiya's first medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Dahiya's Olympic 2020 win

In August 2021, Dahiya won his first Olympics medal in Tokyo by securing the second spot on the podium in the men's freestyle 57kg event. Dahiya won the silver medal after losing 4-7 to Russian wrestler Zaur Uguev. Dahiya started his Olympics campaign by winning his first two bouts on technical superiority. He then defeated Kazakh wrestler Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final of the event. The 24-year-old is only the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya also has three Asian Championships gold medals, which he won in New Delhi 2020, Almaty 2021, and Ulaanbaatar 2022. He won a silver medal in World U23 Championships in 2018. The wrestler won silver in World Juniors Championships in 2015. Earlier this year, Dahiya won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu Tournament after defeating Uzbek Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in the final.