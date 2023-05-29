Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik Expresses Disappointment After Detention, FIR

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat who had been detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 28 for violation of law and order were later released. The wrestlers had attempted to cross security barricades and march to the new Parliament building on May 28 following which a clash broke out between the champions and police. Moreover, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Malik and other protesting wrestlers under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. Following the release, Malik expressed her disappointment.

“We wanted to hold a peaceful march. But they barricaded. They detained us and let us go at 6 pm in the evening. We did not break any property. We did not resort to violence or go beyond barricades,” said India’s Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Slamming the 'IT cell people' for the circulation of morphed photos, Malik said, “These are demons. The IT cell is trying to taint our image.”

Taking to Twitter, wrestler Bajrang Punia shared the morphed pictures of the wrestlers where they could be seen smiling while being detained by the police.

Why the protest?

The wrestlers are protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. “It takes seven days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted the wrestlers and it didn’t even take seven hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its sportspersons,” tweeted Malik.

The security officers in Delhi halted and detained the protesting wrestlers earlier on Sunday as they attempted to march from their point of protest at Jantar Mantar towards the new Parliament. “Unsocial elements won’t be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building," said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit.