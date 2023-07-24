Olympic medallist shooter Vijay Kumar shocked after being ignored for High-Performance Coach's job

Olympic Games silver medallist pistol shooter Vijay Kumar is "shocked" that his name has been ignored for the post of High Performance Coach (HPC) by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and that they have not deemed it worthy to even communicate the decision to him.

SAI, vide its notification on July 21, appointed five HPCs in athletics, shooting, fencing, kabaddi and archery.

SAI had advertised for the post in February-March and Vijay, the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist in rapid-fire pistol and five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had applied for the post.

SAI has recommended Manoj Kumar, a rifle coach attached with Indian team currently training at the Paris Olympics shooting range, for the post.

"I had applied for the post (of HPC). I was waiting for the interview call. There were rumours that interviews (for the post) were being conducted. This morning, someone randomly called up and said that the list is out. When I checked the list (on the SAI website) I was surprised and shocked.

"I perfectly fitted the criteria they (SAI) had set. It was stated that if you are an Olympic medallist you would be directly recruited. As far as I know, no Olympic medallist apart from me had applied for the post on the basis of deputation," said Vijay, a DSP with Himachal Pradesh Police.

"Earlier, HPCs were appointed on a contract basis but recently SAI had opened the jobs for experts to come on deputation from other institutions and render their services. So, on that basis, I had applied for the post.

"I am shocked that despite having achieved so much for the country, my name is not there. I believe the person who has been recommended for the post has some team international medal but no major Asian, Commonwealth Games medal," said Vijay, winner of a silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Games.

Manoj's profile on the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) website shows that he has competed in four World Cups and Asian Championships -- all in 2005 -- but hasn't won a medal.

"I am the recipient of the Padma Shri, Khel Ratna (the highest sporting honour) and the Arjuna Award," added Vijay.

Asked whether a panel was formed to short-list experts for the top post, Vijay said, that only an "online application had to be submitted".

"I didn't get a reply or receipt to my mail, no confirmation. I suppose no one got a confirmation mail. The application had to be forwarded to one Mr Madhav, in-charge of the SAI coaching wing." The letter recommending the appointment of the five HPCs is signed by Wanave Madhav Popat, Assistant Director (Coaching), SAI, Coaching Division.

"I am going to register my protest. I used to keep asking a senior women's shooting coach, who is also a SAI employee, and she kept assuring that interviews will take place in a month or two. And then, suddenly, this notification comes.

"I am going to write to DG, SAI (Sandip Pradhan) and Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur). This should be brought to the notice of higher authorities that a below-average person, who hasn't achieved anything at the international level has been recommended for the job. Tell me, what part of the criteria I don't fulfil?" he asked.

Pradhan did not respond to calls or messages, while Deputy Director General SAI, Shiv Sharma, said he is "not the right person" to speak on the issue.

A SAI official and shooting coach confirmed to PTI that Manoj had applied for the post of HPC.

"He (Manoj) has 10-15 years of coaching experience with (Indian) Air Force team. He is currently attached with the national team as rifle coach.

"Vijay thinks that only Olympians can be a HPC. But, there is someone who has been coaching for 10-15 years with devotion and dedication. I want to question Vijay, how many athletes has he trained? What is his coaching experience. He is an Olympian shooter, I agree, but this is for the post of a coach, not a shooter," she added.