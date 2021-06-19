Olympic Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt Condoles Milkha Singh's Death, Recalls His Dream For India

Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Saturday paid his last respects to legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, urging all athletes to follow his dream and strive for India's glory in the sports world. Remembering Milkha Singh as a man with a 'very big heart', Dutt shared the passion that the 91-year-old harbored for sports in India, praying for his soul to be in peace.

"I found this sad news in the morning. He no longer remains with us. Just days ago, his wife had passed away. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace. Milkha Singh has helped India reach glory across the world. He was known as 'The Flying Sikh' in India and he was a man with a very kind and big heart," said Yogeshwar Dutt

"I had just met him once and he had a dream for India and how it can work towards winning medals in sports. He himself was an Olympic champion. In Asia, there was no one bigger than him. For India, this is a very sad day. We have lost a diamond of the sports world. I urge all athletes to work towards his dream. He had such passion at his age. He wanted India's success in the sports world," he added.

Milkha Singh passes away

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels.

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Saini who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12.

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Known as 'The Flying Sikh', he is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.

(With Agency Inputs)