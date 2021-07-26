Olympics 2020: India's Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Heads To Tokyo, 'Time To Give It All'

As the athletics events will get underway at the Tokyo Olympics from July 30 to August 8, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has headed to participate at the mega-event from his training base in Sweden. India's hopes on Neeraj Chopra are high as he won the bronze medal with a dazzling performance of 86.79m in the Kuortane Games in Finland earlier in June this year. Neeraj Chopra took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture revealing that he is heading to the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, Neeraj Chopra is making his Olympics debut in Tokyo. The qualification round for the Men's Javelin Throw is scheduled to take place on August 4 & 7.

Sharing the picture, Neeraj Chopra wrote that he along with his team are heading for his first Olympics games in Tokyo. Chopra also appealed to India to keep on supporting the Indian athletes.

Heading ✈️ to my first olympic games@tokyo2020

With bag full of excitement.

Its time to give it all💪

India keep supporting 🇮🇳

#TeamNeeraj#afi#sai#jsw # Tops pic.twitter.com/mjuAJEuuZu — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 26, 2021

Neeraj Chopra on his first Olympics

Recently, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said that he is happy that he is finally getting to represent the country at the Olympics.

"I am looking forward to what will be my first experience at the Olympics. I have had a fair share of highs and lows over the past few years, and I'm happy that I am finally going to be able to represent my nation at the biggest sporting stage of them all. I was lucky to have the facilities at IIS available to me during my rehabilitation after my elbow surgery in 2019 and I truly enjoy the training environment at the facility, which is among the best I've seen across the world," said Chopra in an official release.

"I feel the junior athletes having access to the institute are extremely lucky and thank brands like Bridgestone for supporting IIS in this effort," he added.

Olympic Javelin Thrower Johannes Vetter on Neeraj Chopra

Earlier, former World Champion and Olympic Javelin Thrower Johannes Vetter had some words of praise for Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Vetter is the favourite for the men's javelin event and on the other side is Chopra, one of the country's best hopes for a medal. Vetter, in a conversation organised by World Athletics, talked about Chopra saying, "He threw good throws twice this year. Above 86 metres in Finland. If he is healthy and if he is in the right shape, especially in his technique, he can throw far. But he has to fight with me. I am looking to throw over 90 metres in Tokyo, so it will be tough for him to beat me."

(Image Credits: @Neeraj_Chopra1/Twitter)