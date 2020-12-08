Olympics 2024: Breakdancing Included As Urban Sport In Paris Games To Target Youth

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday, December 8 announced the addition of four more sports proposed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. The newly-added sports include skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, and breaking (break dancing). The IOC has said that the inclusion of these sports is a step towards a more youth-focused approach.

The IOC has said that breaking or break dancing will make its Olympic debut in 2024, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018. Breaking was included in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games for the first time in Olympic history, where Russia Sergei "Bumblebee" Chernyshev won the gold medal in the men's category and Japan's Ramu "Ram" Kawai won gold in the women's category.

"The urban sport concept has been expanded, showcasing youth-focused events that are inclusive, engaging, and can be practiced outside conventional arenas," IOC said in a statement on Monday.

Historic gender equality

The IOC also said that a historic 100 percent gender equality will be achieved in the 2024 Paris Games, where female participation will be exactly the same as their male counterparts. The IOC said that in Tokyo 2020 Games that is scheduled to take place next year, females participation increased to over 48 percent from 45.6% in 2016. However, Paris 2024 Games will see 50 percent male and female participation, which will be a historic achievement.

The 2024 Games will see a reduction in athletes and events to reduce the cost and complexity in hosting the Games. The number of athletes will be reduced to 10,500 in 2024 from 11,092 in Tokyo, while the number of events will be reduced to 329 from 339 in Tokyo.

