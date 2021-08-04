Olympics: Bill Gates & Melinda Showcase Unity To Cheer For Future Son-in-law Nayel Nassar

Even as a US judge finalised Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce after 27 years of marriage on Tuesday, the world’s most influential duo has showcased unity to cheer for their future son-in-law, Nayel Nassar. The 30-year-old is an equestrian rider from Eygpt and has already showcased a magnificent performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and secured a spot in the upcoming finals. He has a clear run of 17 obstacles in time and is now closer to the victory in the Olympics. Nassar is engaged to the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates. Both Bill and Melinda posted wishes for Nassar on social media.

While sharing Nassar’s image, Melinda wrote on Instagram, “I always love watching the Olympics. The #TokyoOlympics are particularly special because I get to cheer on my future son-in-law, @nayelnassar! We are so proud of you, Nayel (and Igor)!” Meanwhile, Bill wrote, “I’m rooting for lots of the athletes in Tokyo right now—but none more than my soon-to-be son-in-law, @nayelnassar. Good luck, Nayel!” Earlier, Jennifer has already said, “So proud of these two ❤️ first Olympic Games! Can’t wait to cheer them on as they represent Team Egypt in Tokyo” and shared an image of the 30-year-old with his horse.

Bill Gates And Melinda French Divorce Finalised

Three months after Bill and Melinda Gates filed for divorce on May 3 and decided to end their 27-year marriage, a judge in King County, Washington has finalised the separation of one of the most powerful couples. Court records have revealed that neither Bill nor Melinda will change their name or receive any “spousal support”, as per CNN and Bloomberg report. However, reportedly, it still remains unclear how Gates’ immense fortune will be divided among the two.

Because Washington is a community property state, all assets accumulated during a marriage must be divided equally should a divorce take place. But, reportedly, the Gates split is being carried out under the aegis of a separation contract, details of which are not known. As per Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, Bill Gates is presently the world’s fourth-richest man in the world with $151 billion worth. The judge who finalised the divorce had reportedly said that the contract was “just and equitable.”

Shortly after the divorce announcement in May, The Wall Street Journal had also reported that Bill Gates was investigated by the company’s board members in 2020 over the billionaire’s relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate. As per the report, the board members of Microsoft Corp. made the decision in 2020 that Bill Gates was not unfit to continue sitting on its board. The media outlet citing unnamed sources reported on May 16 that the board members looking into the matter had hired a law firm late 2019 in order to pursue the inquiry.

The law firm was contacted by the company after a Microsoft engineer reportedly claimed in a letter that she had sexual relations with Bill Gates over several years, this was during the time when Bill was still married to Melinda. However, as per the report, the Microsoft co-founder resigned before the board’s investigation ended saying he would shift more focus on his philanthropic ventures. An unnamed spokesperson for Gates also admitted to The Journal that there was an affair involving Bill almost two decades ago but it ended “amicably.”

IMAGE: AP/Instagram