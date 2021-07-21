Olympics-bound Australian Equestrian Player Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine

Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has been suspended before the Tokyo Olympic Games for returning a positive drug test for cocaine, confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC). The drug test was conducted before the team arrived in Tokyo.

Jamie Kermond was earlier absent from the Australian equestrian team when they arrived at Tokyo for the Olympics.

Australian Olympic Committee on Kermond's failed drug test

The Australian Olympic Committee and Equestrian Australia confirmed the news on Wednesday.

As per news agency ANI, a spokesperson of the Australian Olympic committee said, "The Australian Olympic Committee has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after been informed by Sport Integrity Australia as an interested party."

Furthermore, the sport's governing body has also issued a statement saying that the athlete will be offered support after his suspension.

The statement read, "Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021. The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26, 2021. Cocaine is prohibited in the competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021. Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place."

What's next for Jamie Kermond?

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed. Equestrian Australia has spoken with him and support services will be offered accordingly.

Meanwhile, Equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond accepted taking the drug and also sought apologies for letting down his family as well as his teammates.

The Equestrian program will be starting on July 23, which is the opening day of the ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been scheduled under an emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic. It will start on July 23 and is scheduled till August 8. Athletes from all the participating countries have already started reaching the venue and are undergoing proper training.

