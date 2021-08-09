Olympics Closing Ceremony: Why The Athletes Don't March Behind Their Own Flag?

Olympics 2020 concluded with a blast on August 8 with athletes and fans celebrating the world's biggest sporting event. When the Olympics event begins, athletes have a parade but for the closing ceremony, the athletes can be seen mingling with other sporting personalities. During the closing ceremony on Sunday, athletes talked to each other and clicked pictures together.

In the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020, athletes from every country gathered on the ground and celebrated their journey at the tournament. As per the Olympics official Instagram, the tradition of having the athletes walk in no particular order during the closing ceremony was started by John Ian Wing, a young apprentice carpenter from the 1956 Games. Before the 1956 Games held in Melbourne, all athletes used to march behind their flag-bearers, as they do at the opening ceremony of the sporting event.

What led to the idea?

Even before the games began, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon announced that they would not participate in the Olympics in response to the Suez Crisis, as per a report by NPR. The Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland also announced that they would boycott the sporting event. China chose to boycott the event as Taiwan had been allowed to participate in the sporting event. Then, during the water polo match, the Russian and Hungarian players fought with each other. As the violence broke out between the athletes, the match had to be stopped, NPR reported citing historian David Wallechinsky.

At the same time as the Olympics, the Soviet force had arrived in Hungary in early November. The Hungarian Olympic team heard about the developments back home after arriving in Melbourne. As per the report, the players tore down the Hungarian flag with the communist insignia in the Olympic village and raised the free Hungarian flag in its place. This led to organizers thinking about how to conclude the game.

John Ian Wing, a 17-year-old Australian of Chinese descent, wrote to organizers with his idea about how to end the Olympics peacefully. Wing later mentioned that he was saddened by the turn of events as to how the politicians were using the Olympics for their games and "athletes were a 'pawn' in their game". Wing stated that it was pointless to scream at politicians and he in his letter to Olympics officials suggested that the athletes should walk together as "only one nation."

Wing sent his anonymous letter to Sir W.S. Kent Hughes, chairman of the Melbourne organizers committee. He suggested that if all countries athletes march together, "there will be only one nation. War, politics and nationality will be all forgotten.". He added that "no team is to keep together, and there should be no more than two team-mates together.". Hughes liked Wing's idea and it was adopted, just one day before the closing ceremony was to take place.

The idea of Wing helped in concluding the Melbourne Olympics on a positive note but his identity remained a mystery for decades. Wing was identified and contacted by an Australian journalist in 1986 and he was honoured by International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch and a street in the Sydney 2000 Olympic Village was named after him, as per the NPR report. During the closing ceremony in Melbourne when the athletes marched together into the stadium, a huge sign above them declared that "The 1956 Olympic race is run. May all who have been present go forth to their homelands and may the Olympic spirit go with them".

IMAGE: Olympics/Instagram