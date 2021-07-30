Last Updated:

Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Seals Medal For India; Himanta Sarma, Anurag Thakur Hail Boxer

As Lovlina Borgohain assured India of another Olympics medal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju reacted with delight.

Joel Kurian
The wait for a second medal for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics ends! After Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured the nation of another medal after qualifying for the semi-finals in the welterweight category. Congratulations poured in for the two-time World Championship medallist. 

Congratulations pour in for Lovlina Borgohain

Sports minister Anurag Thakur, Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who hailed Borgohain and said, 'well done.'

Thakur shared how the nation was glued to their screens and termed it as 'amazing news' for India to wake up to on Friday.  

READ | Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina Borgohain advances to Q/F after beating Nadine Apetz

Borgohain hails from Assam and CM Sarma termed it as a 'big punch', thanking her for making the nation proud and keeping its flag 'high and shining'.

Former Sports minister Rijiju praised the 23-year-old for her 'lovely boxing' and added that she was looking good for a gold medal too.

This is Borgohain's first appearance in an Olympics. She assured India of a medal by beating former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei. She won the encounter 4-1.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Himanta Sarma hails 'Assam's pride' Lovlina Borgohain as she enters QFs

The boxer displayed commendable calm against a tough opponent. She earned the win riding on an impressive counter-attacking game, after an aggressive start and maintaining a tight defence towards the end.

READ | Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin Live Streaming: How to watch Boxing QF matches live?

Borgonain, who is a two-time broze medalist at the World Championship, had recovered from COVID-19 last year. She is now scheduled to play current world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

READ | Lovlina Borgohain confirms medal for India in Tokyo Olympics after beating Nien Chin Chen

This is set to be the third medal for India in boxing after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom's bronze medal wins in 2008 and 2012 respectively. 

India won its first medal in this year's Olympics courtesy another athlete from the north-east. Manipur's Mirabai Chanu won the silver in the 49-kg weightlifting category.  The weightlifter has become a household name with not just congratulations, but also prize money being awarded for her.  

Meanwhile, India starts a chance to add to its tally later on Friday. Badminton ace PV Sindhu is scheduled to play her quarterfinal match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. The match is scheduled to take place at 1.15 PM.

