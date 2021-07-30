Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Seals Medal For India; Himanta Sarma, Anurag Thakur Hail Boxer

The wait for a second medal for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics ends! After Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured the nation of another medal after qualifying for the semi-finals in the welterweight category. Congratulations poured in for the two-time World Championship medallist.

Congratulations pour in for Lovlina Borgohain

Sports minister Anurag Thakur, Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who hailed Borgohain and said, 'well done.'

Thakur shared how the nation was glued to their screens and termed it as 'amazing news' for India to wake up to on Friday.

Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals !



Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today!



We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action! https://t.co/s1Tk1BGxV7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2021

Borgohain hails from Assam and CM Sarma termed it as a 'big punch', thanking her for making the nation proud and keeping its flag 'high and shining'.

This is a BIG punch ❤️



You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020.



Well done 👏 @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/RYFACkNXUN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Former Sports minister Rijiju praised the 23-year-old for her 'lovely boxing' and added that she was looking good for a gold medal too.

India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal🇮🇳

What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina🥊@LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Rc3IU93svF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2021

This is Borgohain's first appearance in an Olympics. She assured India of a medal by beating former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei. She won the encounter 4-1.

The boxer displayed commendable calm against a tough opponent. She earned the win riding on an impressive counter-attacking game, after an aggressive start and maintaining a tight defence towards the end.

Borgonain, who is a two-time broze medalist at the World Championship, had recovered from COVID-19 last year. She is now scheduled to play current world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

This is set to be the third medal for India in boxing after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom's bronze medal wins in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

India won its first medal in this year's Olympics courtesy another athlete from the north-east. Manipur's Mirabai Chanu won the silver in the 49-kg weightlifting category. The weightlifter has become a household name with not just congratulations, but also prize money being awarded for her.

Meanwhile, India starts a chance to add to its tally later on Friday. Badminton ace PV Sindhu is scheduled to play her quarterfinal match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. The match is scheduled to take place at 1.15 PM.