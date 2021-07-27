Olympics Medal Table: United States, Japan Lead With 8 Gold; India At 34th Position

Tokyo Olympics 2020 started on July 23, Friday. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic Games has been scheduled under an emergency in Tokyo city with the athletes from all the participating countries. The events have already started with the USA at the top spot followed by Japan in the second position and India at the 34th position. Read on to know more about the Tokyo Olympics Medal Table along with the total number of medals for India.

Tokyo Olympics medal table

The table is sorted by gold, silver, and bronze medals followed by the total number of medals. The table also features the ranks held by the respective countries.

Have a look at the top 5 countries in the Olympics medal table with India's rank in the table:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank United States of America 8 3 8 19 1 Japan 8 2 3 13 2 China 7 5 7 19 3 ROC 5 7 3 15 4 Great Britain 4 5 1 10 5 India 0 1 0 1 34

According to the table, the United States of America is leading with 8 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals followed by Japan at second, China at the third, ROC at fourth, and Great Britain at fifth position.

India has till now managed to acquire one silver medal and stands at 34th position in the Olympics medal table.

India in Tokyo Olympics 2020

India with one silver medal now stands at the 34th position in the Olympics medal table. The silver medal was won by India's Mirabai Chanu in the Weightlifting category. The country is now eyeing more medals in the upcoming games of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.