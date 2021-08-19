Olympics Medalist Maria Andrejczyk Auctions Her Silver To Help Fund Infant's Heart Surgery

An athlete has to go through immense struggle and countless sacrifices to win an Olympic medal. To give that away takes a whole lot of courage and a heart of gold, and Polish athlete Maria Andrejczyk can be attributed to having both. The 25-year-old Olympic javelin throw winner auctioned her silver medal for a noble cause.

Tokyo Olympics: Olympic silver medalist auctions medal

Polish track and field athlete, Maria Andrejczyk who had clinched silver in the women's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 decided to auction her silver medal to arrange for emergency funds needed for an eight-month-old infant's heart surgery. As per reports, the baby whose name is Miłoszek Małysa has a serious heart defect.

Explaining her decision to auction her Olympic medal, Andrejczyk took to social media and said that she wanted to help the infant.

“It was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew it was the right one," she wrote on her Facebook wall on 11 August in her native language. "The fundraiser was for a young Polish boy who goes by the name of Miloszek. He has a serious heart defect and requires surgery", Maria Andrejczyk wrote.

The champion athlete also posted the same on her Instagram account as well. Take a look.

Meanwhile, netizens were overwhelmed by Maria's kind gesture, and here's what they had to say.

As per reports, the baby will now undergo surgery at Stanford University. At the same time, reports also stated that it was the baby boy's family who had started the fundraiser with the aim of collecting a sum of 1.5 million Polish zloty for his surgery.

It has also been learned that a Polish supermarket chain Żabka had bought Maria Andrejczyk's Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medal for a sum of $125,000. The convenience store company, however, has decided not to buy that elusive silver medal and instead, let Maria Andrejczyk keep it as the company was moved by her kind gesture.

Maria Andrejczyk had finished second-best in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's javelin throw event with a throw of 64.61 m. The gold was won by China's Liu Shiying for a successful throw of 66.34 meters.