Olympics Quarterfinalist Pooja Rani Opens Up On Tough Match, Reveals Bright Spot In Defeat

Before the Olympics kicked off in Tokyo, one of the medal hopes had been from Pooja Rani. The boxer kept India in contention for some days, before she bowed out in the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old expressed disappointment about not being able to live up to the country's expectations against a tough opponent Li Qian from China, but was delighted about the messages of encouragement from viewers.

Pooja Rani speaks to Republic on Olympics performance

When asked about her game at the Olympics, Pooja Rani replied, "Olympics are so huge that you have to be mentally strong. As far as my game is concerned, my quarterfinal match was against a player from China, a former world champion and a Rio Olympic medallist. I had lost to her twice."

"So I was wondering how should I approach my game against her. I felt if I'd give my full effort, perhaps I can even win.

So I started from 1st round itself, giving my 100 per cent," she added.

She continued, "However, when I asked during the rest about the score, all judges had one-sidedly given it Io China. So then i thought that though I am losing, I should give it my all and did so for all the three rounds. But still I lost, because I agree that she was better than me, otherwise I gave her 100 per cent."

Pooja Rani spoke of the response from her fans and close ones, "I felt bad that I could not live up to everyone's hopes from me. I used to read or someone would convey it through another person, and all my family members, fans and citizens, they have been showering so much love."

"Their messages, despite my loss, are motivating for me that I did play well. Even people who don't have boxing knowledge have said good things that made me feel that my people are with me," she concluded.

Pooja Rani was beaten 5-0 by Li Qian in the 75-kg quarterfinal. She had beaten Algeria's Ichrak Chaib 5-0 in her debut Olympic game.

Meanwhile, fellow boxer Lovlina Borgohain is gearing up for the sem-final in the welterweight category on Wednesday. She has already assured India of at least a bronze medal.