Olympics Shocker: Jamaica's Yohan Blake Loses To Australia's Rohan Browning In 100m Heat

Jamaica's Yohan Blake was surprisingly beaten by Australia's Rohan Browning in the 100m heat on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Blake may be the second-fastest man in history but Browning's personal best of 10.01s on the day ensured he would grab all the headlines, much to the Jamaican's surprise. Netizens were shocked to hear the 100m heat results as several reacted on social media.

Rohan Browning stuns Yohan Blake in men's 100m at Tokyo Olympics

Rohan Browning recorded a personal best time to beat Jamaican star Yohan Blake and Britain's Chijindu Ujah. Browning qualified sixth fastest overall to progress to the semi-final. Speaking after the sprint, the Aussie told Channel 7, "I doubt those guys have any idea who I am." The 23-year old made history as he became the first Australian to qualify for the men's 100m sprint since 1959.

However, Browning insists he is not yet done as he is interested in recording his name in the history books. "Without a doubt. Finals and beyond. A lot of media pundits who were writing well-meaning stories about how great it would be for me to make a final. I’ve never been here just to make a final. No matter what the bookies say, the pundits or the punters. I hope there are a few more believers tonight." Beating Blake in a heat is eye-catching itself considering the Jamaican's achievements in the sport.

Blake was considered to be one of the top contenders for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics following the retirement of three-time gold medalist Usain Bolt. The Jamaican secured a gold medal in the relay in 2012 alongside countryman Bolt and also posted a personal best of 9.69s in the same year.

Netizens react to Yohan Blake's defeat to Rohan Browning

Rohan Browning 😳😳. Even Yohan Blake looked shocked when he saw the Aussie speed passed..👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Olympics #100M #Athletics — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) July 31, 2021

How's Blake with the look over at Browning?



That's absolutely priceless. #Tokyo2020 — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) July 31, 2021

Hey Australia, get around @Rohan_Browning. He just won his heat of 100m sprint at @olympics from lane 1. At finish line the big dogs looked left and thought ‘Who dat?’ He ain’t finished yet! — Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) July 31, 2021

A country falls in love with a sprinter.

Brilliant run, magnificent chat with @JaseRicho afterwards. We all the name Rohan Browning now. — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) July 31, 2021

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100m dash

While the men's 100m race ended in sheer disappointment for Jamaica, the women's 100m race on the other hand ended in jubilation. Elaine Thompson-Herah on Saturday broke the Olympics record with a 10.61s sprint at the Tokyo games to defend her women's 100m title. She was followed by Jamaica's duo of Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson to ensure that the Caribbean country wins all the medals in the event.