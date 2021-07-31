Olympics: US Fencers Don Pink Masks To Protest Against Sexual Assault-accused Teammate

As a mark of protest against their own teammate, three US fencers- Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald, and Yeisser Ramirez wore a pink mask during Tokyo Olympics on Friday. According to a report by BuzzFeed News, they have intentionally donned the pink mask as a mark of protest against Alen Hadzic, who has been accused of sexual assault. The photo, which is now viral, shows that Hadzic was the only one who was not wearing the pink mask and could be seen donning a black face mask during the multi-sports event.

Alen Hadzic won the case weeks before the Tokyo Olympics

"They wanted to make clear that they are not supporting the inclusion of Alen Hadzic in the team. Also, they wanted to give a message that they didn't stand for sexual assault or abuse against women," one of the fencers told the American news website. "The fencers also wanted to have a voice where US Fencing and SafeSport, a nonprofit aimed to protect victims of sexual abuse in sports, failed." According to a report by The Hill, three women accused Hadzic of sexual assault in 2013 and 2015, following which he was suspended from participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Later, he appealed against the US Center for SafeSport who had taken action against him but he won the case weeks before the Tokyo Olympics was scheduled.

Alen Hadzic was asked to maintain a distance from female athletes

The report also said that the USA Fencing kept the accused of sexual assault away from female athletes and he was directed to practice with the male players. The athlete was even separated from the Olympic village and was ordered to travel separately.

According to a report by The Guardian, the sexual assault accused filed a complaint with United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and termed the measures unnecessary, following which he was allowed to shift to a hotel nearby the Olympic village.

It is worth noting that the accused in the sexual assault have not played any of the matches in the ongoing Olympics as he was chosen as an 'alternate player'.

(Image Credit: @bri_sacks/Twitter)