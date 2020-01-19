The Debate
One-armed Canadian Golfer Makes Hole-in-one At PGA Tour Event

other sports

An amateur, one-armed golfer, hit the shot of the day at The American Express, PGA West’s Stadium Course when he made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
One-Armed

An amateur, one-armed golfer, hit the shot of the day at The American Express, PGA West’s Stadium Course, when he made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole. Laurent Hurtubise, who plays the game with his left arm, competed alongside the pros in a pro-am competition on January 17.

PGA Tour shared a video on Twitter where Hurtubise talked about his experience after hitting the hole-in-one. Hurtubise’s caddie told the golfer that he needs to land the ball at around 142 yards and let it release to the hole. “And I heard a clunk, and it disappeared. So that was it. It was incredible,” said Hurtubise.

Inspiration to Merritt

Troy Merritt, a three-time PGA Tour winner and partner of Hurtubise in pro-am competition, said that it was one of the ‘coolest moment’ in his career. “Golf is for everybody. It doesn't matter the limitations if you enjoy the game you can make it happen,” said Merritt. “He just looks like a natural out there like everybody else. It was just a lot of fun. He is a great guy,” he added. Hurtubise was elated when Merritt told him that he was an inspiration to the pro golfer.

Social media was in awe of the incredible shot and showered praises on the amateur golfer. 

