One-armed Canadian Golfer Makes Hole-in-one At PGA Tour Event

An amateur, one-armed golfer, hit the shot of the day at The American Express, PGA West’s Stadium Course, when he made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole. Laurent Hurtubise, who plays the game with his left arm, competed alongside the pros in a pro-am competition on January 17.

Inspirational. ❤️



Laurent Hurtubise was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11.



On Thursday, he made an ace at @theamexgolf. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Rpa8FhpyD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2020

PGA Tour shared a video on Twitter where Hurtubise talked about his experience after hitting the hole-in-one. Hurtubise’s caddie told the golfer that he needs to land the ball at around 142 yards and let it release to the hole. “And I heard a clunk, and it disappeared. So that was it. It was incredible,” said Hurtubise.

Inspiration to Merritt

Troy Merritt, a three-time PGA Tour winner and partner of Hurtubise in pro-am competition, said that it was one of the ‘coolest moment’ in his career. “Golf is for everybody. It doesn't matter the limitations if you enjoy the game you can make it happen,” said Merritt. “He just looks like a natural out there like everybody else. It was just a lot of fun. He is a great guy,” he added. Hurtubise was elated when Merritt told him that he was an inspiration to the pro golfer.

Social media was in awe of the incredible shot and showered praises on the amateur golfer.

OMGGGGG!

I have never had a hole in one and I have two arms.

And I've been playing for about 40+ years. 😠

Good for him.

It had to be a great moment for him!!!!!!!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥ — Good Golly Ms Molly (@GdGollyMsMolly) January 18, 2020

Didn’t see him make his ace, but had the pleasure to watch him hit a golf ball today at the Stadium course. Most people with two arms would like to be able to hit like he does with one. Very cool and congrats on the ace. What a memory that will be! — Incognito (@joebuckyourhat) January 17, 2020

