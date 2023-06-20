Why you're reading this: Arjan Bhullar, who is making a long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring this weekend, will be up against Anatoly Malykhin in a fight where his Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Ahead of the fight, Bhullar cut out a focused figure and pressed importance on the mental aspect of the fight game. The 37-year-old revealed that he recently met Indian cricketers and had a chat with them on the same topic.

Arjan Bhullar pays heed to mental aspect of the game ahead of Anatoly Malykhin fight

In an exclusive interview with republicworld.com, Arjan Bhullar gave weight to a variety of subjects. He paid heed to the fight that is on the horizon and also laid out thoughts on the physical and mental aspect of the game. Like every fighter before his/her huge fight, Bhullar is also evidently in shape. However, when asked about the mental aspect, Bhullar brought forward how during the recent IPL stint he got a chance to interact with cricketers, as he tried to understand the game and found out how different sports are interrelated when it comes to the mental quotient.

"I was out there for the IPL and I was exchanging these types of thoughts with the cricket players and the approach is very similar. The visualization, the mental aspect, your focus, your being in the zone. I know (Virat) Kohli speaks about that as well. You do not think you let the body take over because you are well trained and a lot of these approaches so as the fight comes closer now it's going to be more mental in that space. " Arjan Bhullar was recently seen in the same frame with Harbhajan Singh and took his name when asked to state who is his favorite cricketer.

"I had a great time with Harbhajan Singh, he was fantastic, Shikhar (Dhawan) Paaji as well, very humble, and very kind, I was in a great mood so all of these things, love spending time with them. I would say Harbhajan for sure. He's an all-timer, he's had great moments for Team India and he's a worldwide icon of the sport. I would say definitely he's up there for me."

Arjan Bhullar vs Anatoly Malykhin: Batlle of the behemoths

Arjan Bhullar will make his return to the ring after two years. The bout with undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin was repeatedly been on and off the fight card, however, this time it is expected to materialize. It has been seen as the battle of the evens. Malykhin, who is currently the light heavyweight champion of ONE Championship is also the interim heavyweight champion. He is seeking to become the double champion, but Arjan Bhullar is in his way and focused on talking his zero away. So, with the stakes as high as ever, who will prevail in the fight?

*Catch the fight live. Indian MMA enthusiasts can watch Arjan Bhullar vs Anatoly Malykhin live exclusively on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the fight can be accessed on Disney+ Hotstar on 23rd June 2023.