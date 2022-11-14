Former UFC fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson has died after a long battle with illness at age 38. The American mixed martial artist passed away on Sunday, November 13. Johnson was suffering from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which ended his life at a very early age. He was best known for his knockout punches which helped him win some big matches in his career against high-level opponents.

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

Johnson's career

The 38-year-old fought in the light heavyweight division. He was the number 1 ranked fighter in the category in UFC's official rankings. Johnson announced his retirement from UFC in 2021 before making a comeback for a brief period in 2021. He defeated José Augusto by knockout in what turned out to be the last game of his illustrious career. Johnson took part in a total of 29 fights and he managed to win 23 of those bouts. He finished 17 of those games via knockout.

Johnson was suspended from UFC in 2014 after he was accused by the mother of his two children of domestic violence. UFC released a statement, in which it said that Johnson was being indefinitely suspended until the investigation in his case is completed. The suspension was lifted by UFC a couple of months later after the case against Johnson was dismissed by a local court. He parted ways with UFC in 2019 and signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA.

Image: ufc.com