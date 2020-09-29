Online Competitions Future Of Shooting; ISSF & IOC Taking It Seriously: Shimon Sharif

Former India shooter and mastermind behind the advent of online international shooting competition Shimon Sharif believes the future of this sport and many similar sports rest in online international competitions. It is noteworthy to mention that International Shooting Federation (ISSF) has taken a cue from Shimon Sharif successfully organising four online championships followed by a league and would be organising a few championships in online mode in the near future.

'It is an honour to set a trend'

"It is an honour to show the path to a federation. Its an honour to set a trend. After successfully conducting four international online shooting championship and then a month-long online shooting league, which was perhaps the biggest international online league in any sports, a lot of national federations and international federations have taken a note of it and they are contemplating online shooting as something for the future. It could be something as future of shooting," Shimon Sharif told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Explaining the thought behind the concept of online shooting, Shimon said, "In our sports or any sports it is important to have competitions. Training all by yourself alone can become very monotonous for any shooter. So what we did was to create enough competitions during this lockdown period. We kept not only the Indian shooters but top shooters from the world in a competitive mode which was very important in a sport like shooting. Be in the competitive mode as you build-up for the Olympics. So top shooters like Manu Bhakar, Sanjeev Rajput, Divyansh Singh Pawar and Yashaswini Singh Deswal all of whom have won an Olympic quota for India (qualified for the Tokyo Olympics next year) have been provided with enough competition needed before the mega event."

'E-Sports is the future of sports'

They could compete with the best in the world. It was a very serious and tough competition for all of them which I am sure has helped them a lot. After the competition, many of them confessed that they faced good match pressure in the qualifying as well as in the finals. It was an absolutely transparent competition. There was a jury from the ISSF monitoring the competition. It was conducted very professionally and I am very happy if the fast track mode becomes the future of shooting sports. In online shooting you just don't have to travel or book yourself into expensive hotels — all your expenses are saved. All you need is to compete from your location against top shooters of the world. This online competition could well be the future of shooting in the world," he added.

He further observed that "E-Sports is the future of sports. Even the International Olympic Committee is taking it very seriously. A lot of sports have converted or in the process of converting their sports into an online competition. Shooting as a sport or the nature of shooting allows you to compete online unlike you directly fight or compete with another like in tennis or boxing. Shooters just need to be in their respective locations and shoot at the targets. So the choice is yours. You can get together in large numbers and shoot together or you can just shoot from various locations alone. Your shots at the target or scores will be calculated and calibrated through online apps."

