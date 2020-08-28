ORB Vs CLM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NPB League Live

The Orix Buffaloes (ORB) will face off against the Chiba Lotte Marines (CLM) in the latest NPB League match. The match will be played at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Friday, August 28 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction, ORB vs CLM Dream11 top picks and ORB vs CLM Dream11 team.

ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction and preview

It is the Chiba Lotte Marines that are in a better position in the Pacific division, as they find themselves in second place with a winning percentage of 0.561. The Orix Buffaloes are placed last in the table, as they have a winning percentage of 0.345. The Chiba Lotte Marines in their last game defeated the Rakuten Golden Eagles, while the Orix Buffaloes lost out to the Softbank Hawks. Chiba Lotte Marines come into the game with a better run of form, having won two of their last three contests. On the other hand, the Orix Buffaloes find themselves on a three-game losing streak.

ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction: Expected Line-ups

Here is the likely ORB vs CLM playing 11 for the ORB vs CLM Dream11 team

Orix Buffaloes: Yuma Mune, Yusuke Matsui, Koji Ohshiro, Takahiro Okada, Shunta Gotoh, Steven Moya, Adam Jones, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Masato Matsui

Chiba Lotte Marines: Shuhei Fukuda, Shogo Nakamura, Leonys Martin, Seiya Inoue, Tsuyoshi Sugano, Yudai Fukiola, Tatushiro Tamura, Ikuhiro Kiyota, Hasanori Yasuda

ORB vs CLM Dream11 team: ORB vs CLM Dream11 top picks

ORB vs CLM Dream11 top picks for captain: Adam Jones, Takahiro Okada

ORB vs CLM Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Leonys Martin, Seiya Inoue

ORB vs CLM Dream11 team

Here's our ORB vs CLM Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Outfielders: T Okada, A Jones, L Martin, Y Matsui

Infielders: S Inoue, Y Fujioka, H Yasuda

Pitcher: Y Yamamoto

Catcher: T Tamura

ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction

Our ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction is that Chiba Lotte Marines will beat the Orix Buffaloes.

Note: The ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction, ORB vs CLM Dream11 top picks and ORB vs CLM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ORB vs CLM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Orix Buffaloes Instagram, Chibba Lotte Marines Instagram