'Organizations are popping up': UFC expert on 'bright' future of MMA in India

Arjun Chipalkatti is India's first-ever play-by-play commentator for MMA and Boxing. He has been involved in the sport since 2012 and commentated over 500 fights across multiple countries and networks.In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Arjun shared how the sport attracted him, what opportunities it holds for India, and made it known his thoughts on India's UFC fighter Anshul Jubli.

Q. This is a sport that is not at a premier position when it comes to cricket or football in India, so how did it reach to you? How and when did it start, what is your journey?

I've been a fan of Indian wrestling all my life. I've always been a fan of boxing as well, especially Indian boxing, we've had such great fighters come out, specially Vijender was a big inspiration for the entire community. Since I was a fan for the longest time, I got my chance around 2011 when Super Fight League came to India. I got my first chance to commentate for the Super Fight League which was almost 10-11 years ago. And that was the beginning of my MMA and Boxing broadcast career.

Q. Thoughts on the merger between WWE and UFC.

My take on the merger is when two powerhouses of entertainment come together there can only be more dhamaka. I remember when we heard the merger that is happening, we were like oh god! Because we immediately started to mull over the crossovers. Thinking about what can happen, what are the potential matchups, for the entire Mixed Martial Arts universe the world is open. Now what is important is that because of the merger, the number of eyeballs and crossover fans will come into the sport, like Brock Lesner did a great favor by joining the UFC 10 years ago, when he came and made a splash on the scene became the (Heavyweight) champion. It was a huge stepover because it had a lot of fans crossing over from WWE into MMA.

(On being asked if we get to see DC vs Brock lesnar in WWE, he said) I would absolutely love to see it. DC is a character, he's absolutely amazing and Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar he just has to move his hand and he will sell 50,000 tickets. I would love to see them in the cage too.

Q. Who do you think is the best fighter in the current roster of UFC?

They are all great fighters. It's like asking who's the best batsman right now. But if I have to say, then would say Jon Jones.

Q. What is the future of MMA in India

The future is absolutely bright. I might get flaks for saying this but compared to cricket and every other sport apart from cricket and football every other sport is not well funded and the thing is that MMA is not Boxing, Boxing has a lot more money in the sport. MMA is still young but despite all the challenges that exist in the market, despite all the problems you can see small-small organizations popping up everywhere on the horizon, especially ones in the northeast, North India is right with organizations, even in Maharashtra there are so many small-small organizations, people everywhere are trying to step in and create properties for MMA because there is no dearth of fighters. I am just hoping some billionaire philanthropist steps in, some corporate steps in somewhere to make this a bigger sport.

Q. What are your thoughts on Anshul Jubli?

Anshul is India ki shaan, he's already proved himself. He won the toughest contest. Road to UFC is very tough competition, where you got people from all over the world, the best who are handpicked by the biggest organization in the world and to be able to step forward step in and put on a performance and asked Anshul how it is like there, he said you shut off your brain. The kind of answers, the kind of mindset Anshul has is very reminiscent of a star player. You look at Dhoni, you look at Virat Kohli, look at any of the star players, the mindset is different. He's just focused and all he could see is the title. He's got a bright future ahead.

Q. Any unique aspect of the game that you observed over the years?

I won't say that people don't know this now, but starting many people thought it is a blood sport. A lot of fighters that stepped in yesteryears they were called the blood sport fighters because they had to fight. There was boxing on one side, which requires a tremendous amount of skill and was a legitimate sanctioned Olympic sport then came MMA which was more on the lines of entertainment, there were no rules initially, and everything went crazy. I think over time fighters have realized that it's no longer a blood sport but it is a strategic intelligent-thinking man's game. The minute in any sport, the minute you apply your mind, and think strategically, it changes the nature of the game completely. Everybody loves a hard-hitting hitter who hits 4 sixes and gets out but you want to see a more strategically played game. So, that is what the future of the sport has become, people are becoming faster and smarter, they are training better they are fighting more intelligently. I think that is one aspect that now people know for sure but a lot of people didn't know back then.

Q. What is the most ideal ingrediant that a fighter can bring in his fights?

The biggest thing you can't train for is your heart. You cantrain to take the ppunches but you can't train for the heart.

Q, What is your fondest memory of the sport?

My fondest memory of the sport was when I saw a fighter called Pawan Maan Singh. Long back during my SFL days, I remember he became a 2-time champion in front of my eyes and he had beaten the competitor and he was noby better than him at that point, that was one of the instances where I got emotional. I had tears in my eyes because a lot of people don't realize the road these guys travel. You don't understand how difficult that path is. I am not saying other sports are not difficult but when you train harder and make it to the only place that offers you space and you come there and become a 2-time champion it still makes me emotional. I still can't believe that more people don't know about this.

