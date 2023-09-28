Orioles Lower Their Magic Number In The AL East To 1 With A 5-1 Victory Over The Nationals

Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles lowered their magic number to one in the AL East with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The Orioles would have clinched the division with a victory and a loss by second-place Tampa Bay, but the Rays won 5-0 in Boston. Baltimore will try for its first AL East crown since 2014 on Thursday night when the Red Sox arrive for a four-game series at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (99-59) extended their winning streak to four and reached their highest victory total since going 100-62 in 1980.

Rutschman hit a two-run homer in the third to open the scoring, and Rodriguez (7-4) allowed a run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Baltimore swept the four-game season series against the Nationals, outscoring them 11-1.

Patrick Corbin (10-15) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jake Alu singled home Washington’s first run of the season against the Orioles in the fifth, but Rutschman answered with an RBI single that boosted the lead to 3-1. Corbin made a nice flip home for a force on Gunnar Henderson’s bases-loaded dribbler later in the fifth, but he followed by forcing in another run with a walk to Jordan Westburg.

Austin Hays made it 5-1 with a run-scoring single in the sixth.