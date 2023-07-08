Orioles Top Twins 3-1 On Double In 10th By Urías, Bautista’s Relief And Mullins’ Big Catch

Long before Félix Bautista’s strong finish on the mound for Baltimore, Cedric Mullins went over the wall to make another defiant catch.

Byron Buxton could hardly believe it.

Ramón Urías drove in the automatic runner with a first-pitch double off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the 10th inning, and the Orioles outlasted the Twins 3-1 on Friday night after Mullins got them going.

Bautista (4-1) pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts for the Orioles, after Aaron Hicks added a sacrifice fly that drove in Urías. Bautista has 84 strikeouts in 42 innings.

“Where would we be without Bautista?” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He was just amazing.”

Mullins thwarted a three-run homer by Buxton in the fourth inning.

“Just trying to see if I could time the jump if I have room to,” Mullins said. “I was able to do just that.”

He also drove in the game’s first run in the sixth for the Orioles, who scored twice in the eighth inning Sunday against Duran (2-4) in Baltimore. The right-hander threw only 13 pitches in a perfect ninth.

“Who else do you want on the mound?” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s the guy we’re going to turn to if he’s rested and if it all makes sense.”

The Orioles (52-35) have the third-best record in baseball and moved within three games of AL East leader Tampa Bay, the closest they’ve been since May 30.