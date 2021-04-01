Orioles Vs Red Sox Prediction: How To Watch MLB Live? Orioles Vs Red Sox Live Stream, H2H

The Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox on the Opening Day of the 2021 MLB season on Thursday, April 1 at the Fenway Park Stadium. The first of the three-game series between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 2:10 PM ET (11:40 PM IST). Here's a look at the Orioles vs Red Sox live stream details and our prediction for the game.

MLB Opening Day 2021: Orioles vs Red Sox preview

The Orioles will be hoping to continue their rebuilding process after finishing in fourth place in the AL East standings during the abbreviated 60-game season as they finished with a record of 25-35, their fourth straight losing season. Manager Brandon Hyde will be hoping for his team to get off to a positive start in a bid to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Orioles have some solid pieces like Anthony Santander, who had 11 home runs and 32 RBIs with a .261 batting average last season, while Ryan Mountcastle was solid in his debut foray with the big team, hitting for a .333 BA in 35 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox slumped out of the gate and never recovered, finishing at the bottom in the AL East standings with a 24-36 overall record. Hence, Boston’s roster underwent some minor changes during the offseason. The Red Sox will have a much stronger veteran presence in their clubhouse this year with the additions of Kike Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, and Marwin Gonzalez. Manager Alex Cora will be hoping that his return to Boston will begin with a win.

Orioles vs Red Sox prediction

The Red Sox enter this game as favourites despite their torrid campaign last season. With the addition of some experience in their squad, our prediction for the first game is a win for the hosts.

Orioles vs Red Sox H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 88 times in the past. The Red Sox hold the advantage in the H2H department with 53 wins over the Orioles. On the other hand, the Orioles have come out victorious on 35 occasions against the Red Sox.

Set your alarms!



All the action begins at 1pm ET tomorrow. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/HMWeGuVLzb — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

MLB 2021 live stream details: How to watch MLB live?

To answer the 'How to watch MLB live?' query, in India, there will be no MLB live stream game between the Orioles and the Red Sox. Live updates and scores can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the game will telecast live on NESN. The Orioles vs Red Sox live stream will also be available on MLB.TV.

Image Credits - Orioles Instagram / Red Sox Twitter