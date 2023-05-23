Neeraj Chopra yet again makes the country proud. In a new achievement, the Olympic Gold medallist has reached the pinnacle of World Athletics Rankings. Chopra, who has been nothing short of spectacular in 2023, has superseded the world champion Anderson Peter in the world rankings. He leads by 22 points.

Ever since he threw the longest in Japan, the Golden Boy has continued to make the world a testament to his brilliance. The history maker from India won the Diamond League earlier in the month. And now to reverberate further claim of his dominance, Neeraj Chopra has topped the world rankings.

Netizens hail Neeraj Chopra as he tops the World Athletics Rankings

Neeraj Chopra who is credited to bring the Javelin Throw among the interests of sports enthusiasts, became a subject of major discussion on social media upon taking the pole position in the world rankings. Netizens, who are aware of Chopra's emergence to the top, have been loud on social media and recorded their entry as India's sporting idol makes another history. Here are a few of the many reactions on social media.

🚨 INCREDIBLE @Neeraj_chopra1! 🚨



Our pride Neeraj Chopra becomes the 1st ever Indian to top the World Athletics Rankings! 🇮🇳🫡



He is now the World No.1 in Men's Javelin - World Rankings! 🔝



What an athlete... Take a bow!! 🔥#NeerajChopra #Athletics #CheerForAllSports pic.twitter.com/UCjxPVrgKe — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 22, 2023

What a delight to see this! Neeraj Chopra is ranked World No. 1 in men's Javelin Throw. Celebrate and cherish this young man who lets the spear fly but stays very grounded. pic.twitter.com/rFNcSOqtaa — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) May 22, 2023

Today History is made with Neeraj Chopra becoming the First Indian Athlete to Be the World No 1 Ranked Athlete In Any Event pic.twitter.com/cDw1getCjO — Ritesh Misra (@riteshmisra) May 22, 2023

Indians after seeing #NeerajChopra ranked World No. 1 in men's Javelin Throw : pic.twitter.com/tsklFNf7hG — Mehnaz Mansoori (@mehnaz_20) May 22, 2023

Neeraj Chopra becomes the 1st ever Indian to top the World Athletics Rankings! 🇮🇳🫡



He is now the World No.1 in Men's Javelin - World Rankings! 🔝



Unstoppable Chopra. 🔥#NeerajChopra#Athletics pic.twitter.com/xiFaBMLJ5T — Subhash Bhargav ACRF (@Skbhargav71) May 22, 2023

While ranking is a volatile attribute, but with his performance Neeraj Chopra has cemented his place as the forever Number 1 in the hearts of Indians. What do you think, what's more in store for Neeraj Chopra? Let us know in the comments section.