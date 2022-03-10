Ousted Russian F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin And Father Face Sanctions By European Union

Problems continue to mount for former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin who after being shown the door by the Haas F1 team is now likely to face sanctions from the European Union due to the Russia-Ukraine war. After getting sacked, the 23-year old Russian driver went on to add that he had no contact from Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner since the Barcelona test concluded and that he was of the impression that he would not lose his seat.

Russia Ukraine war: European Union to sanction Nikita Mazepin

According to The Guardian report, Dmitry Mazepin, father of Nikita Mazepin, was also part of the 64-page document and described as “a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin”. Dmitry a Russian oligarch, is a part-owner of Haas’ with Uralkali being the title sponsor. However, Russia's action against Ukraine had led to Haas deciding to remove Uralkali's name before the start of the season. As per the report, the EU document insisted that Russian company Uralkali, due to it being the largest producer of ammonium nitrate and the second-largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers in Russia, was responsible for the destabilisation of Ukraine.

The report further says, “Nikita Mazepin is the son of Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin, General Director of JSC UCC Uralchem. As Uralchem sponsors Haas F1 Team, Dmitry Mazepin is the major sponsor of his son’s activities at Haas F1 Team. He is a natural person associated with a leading businessperson [his father] involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine.”

Nikita Mazepin Haas sacking: Russian driver loses trust in F1 team

While speaking to the media recently following the sacking Nikita Mazepin said that he lost his lifelong dream and that he was not prepared for this situation. While speaking to media Nikita Mazepin said, "I value relationships a lot. I believe that F1 is a unique sport because it is very much about team building and this chemistry that you have ongoing between your male and female colleagues to get the car in a position where it can do well. I was very disappointed because of the way it was handled."

Besides being disappointed on getting sacked, the 23-year-old also said that the decision by Haas F1 had resulted in him losing his trust for the American team and that he was not sure if he was keen on returning to the sport because he did not feel wanted. He said "I would say that it's good to keep all options available. But I definitely don't want to go back to a place that doesn't want me. And as you know, F1 is a dangerous sport. And you have to rely on and believe in the team that you're working with. It's a question of safety. And I think it's fair to say I do not have that trust in them. In regards to the support from the team, I do feel like I should have had more because there has been no legal reason that could enable the team to terminate my contract on legal terms."