Outfielder Wil Myers Cut By Cincinnati Reds, Who Owe $4.19 Million

Outfielder Wil Myers was cut by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday after the team activated him from the 10-day injured list.

Myers was designated for assignment and the Reds owe about $4.19 million from the $7.5 million, one-year contract he agreed to on Dec. 22. An 11-year veteran, the 32-year-old had been sidelined with a kidney stone and a left shoulder sprain. Myers hit .189 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games before he was sidelined.

Cincinnati has seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. Because he has more than three years of service, Myers cannot be assigned outright to the minor leagues without his consent.

Myers was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2013 with Tampa Bay and an All-Star in 2016 with San Diego.

“It was a tough decision,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It speaks a lot to how our guys were playing. Wil has been injured and hasn’t played a lot but has a long track record of being a really good player. He’s become a big part of our team. He also dedicated himself to our team and what is going on here. We know he can come back and become the player he can be.”