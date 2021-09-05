'Outperformed The Car In Mega Lap': Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff On Hamilton's Performance

Max Verstappen commenced his Dutch Grand Prix 2021 weekend in perfect fashion as he put his car in pole position for Sunday's race. The Dutch fans were excited to see their man clock the quickest time in Q3 as they used flares to celebrate. The Red Bull Racing driver will begin Sunday's race ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton in second just 0.038 seconds behind Max and his Mercedes F1 teammate Valtteri Bottas in third 0.0337 behind Max. While it was a very close finish, Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff spoke about Hamilton's car saying that he "outperformed" in the last lap.

Hamilton 'outperformed' the car in 'mega lap' says Toto Wolff

And as for Hamilton's final attempt that moved him onto the front row, the Mercedes chief told Sky F1:

"I think he outperformed the car. That was a mega lap. We need to be satisfied with where we ended up. Lewis missed out a lot yesterday with running (after an FP2 power unit issue) and at the end, he put one lap together. We have P2, P3 and that's a good starting point," added Wolff.

Wolff also said that it will be a one-stop race most likely and questioned whether Verstappen would be going for a one-stop or a two-stop. Wolff thinks they will be able to have the same pace in the race, and it’s going to be about survival on the one-stop. He also believes they can play both strategies tomorrow, as they have two cars that can actually go totally different. He added that they certainly will be pitting one, undercutting, and massive pressure, leaving the other out and then finishing one and two.

Hamilton claims disadvantage ahead of the race on Sunday

Hamilton spoke about Verstappen being quicker than him but did reveal a little bit of strategy and brought up whether it was going to be a two-stop or one-stop race. He had no doubt that going tomorrow is going to be tough and said that he thinks Max and his team were quicker than them in the long run but added that it is not a track that they can really overtake on so it will probably be about strategy tomorrow and how they can utilise the tyres.

He currently leads rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship by three points. Max will be looking to finish first at his home Grand Prix and gain an advantage over Lewis Hamilton after the washed-out Spa race last week.

(Image Credits: AP)