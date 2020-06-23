"Overcoming Tough Times Part Of Legacy": Deepa Malik Wishes Sportspersons On Olympic Day

Padma Shri, Khel Ratna awardee and multiple Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik, who is also PCI president, has wished all sportspersons including the Paralympians to stay fit, healthy and positive to overcome COVID-19 pandemic on the Olympic Day on Tuesday.

"Overcoming these difficult times, the confusions and uncertainties with positive thinking is part of your legacy. I wish everyone good health, happiness, peace, togetherness, and the sporting life on this Olympic Day. I am looking forward to a wonderful Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where we can leave behind the uncertainties and fear of COVID-19 pandemic. The entire is going to come together and celebrate Tokyo Olympics next year," Deepa said in a video message shared with Republic TV on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the uncertainties and fears of the sportspersons, Paralympic Committee of India president said: "In these trying times of COVID 19, I know the athletes are going through uncertainties. Being president of PCI, I know and I hear the fears, confusions and uncertainties that the sportspersons are going through. I want to tell them on this Olympic Day that pleases don't keep any negative feelings or mental stress as sportspersons know how to avoid all odds and keep our focus and mental stability going. This is the time for alternate training, sports science and sports theories. If you cant go out and practice, you can read your stories of your hero of your sport. You can read about the lives and journeys of the legends of the game, of Olympians and Paralympians and you will understand that tough times are everyone's legacy."

Earlier, Indian Olympic Association president Narendra Batra stressed the need to see the Olympic Day as a symbol of hope during this unprecedented pandemic gripping the world.

"During these times, it is prudent to remember our Olympic value to be our guiding light. Through all the challenges we may face, the values of excellence, friendship, respect and solidarity should be our guiding force. As we celebrate our Olympic Day, during this difficult and unprecedented time, we must see it as a symbol of hope. Sports has the ability to transform our lives and way of thinking, makes us act like a team in a positive manner for the greater cause. This is a vision we must share with everyone during this challenging time. We must celebrate the power of sports and look forward to Tokyo Olympics to be held in 2021," Batra shared his feelings in a video message sent to all his IOA colleagues, NSFs, State Associations and athletes.

