Overhaul In IOA: Jt Sec Rakesh Gupta To Work As Minutes Recorder

In an overhaul spree in the organisation "to set in transparency and good governance", Indian Olympic Association President Narendra Batra has appointed its Joint Secretary Rakesh Gupta as Official Minutes Recorder.

In a letter to Mr Gupta, accessed by Republic TV, Batra admits that the minutes of the meeting since he became the IOA president were not recorded in time even once and there have been long delays. "Therefore I have appointed you as an Official Minutes Recorder for all IOA EC, AGM & SGM meeting till the next election in 2011. You are entrusted to check and verify all the pages of the meeting after Mr Baluni drafts them and then you will share it with IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta. He will then check and sign all the pages and finally send it to me for my final signature."