Asian Games gold medallist PT Usha scripted history when she became the first woman to be elected the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) earlier this month. The 58-year-old was declared elected unopposed for the top post in an election held under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed retired judge L Nageswara Rao, who was given the task to oversee the amendment of the IOA constitution.

After taking over as IOA president, PT Usha took to her official Twitter handle to share a post to mark the commencement of her new journey. Usha also uploaded a picture, where she can be seen standing in front of a board that features the names of all the presidents to lead the Indian Olympic Association since its inception in 1927.

"Riding the wave of faith, destiny and hardwork I have come this far and I am now ready to commence a new journey!" PT Usha wrote in the caption of the post.

Riding the wave of faith, destiny and hardwork I have come this far and I am now ready to commence a new journey! pic.twitter.com/FfIHkB3PFI — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) December 27, 2022

PT Usha becomes first Olympian to head IOA

Usha is the first sportsperson to represent the country and then become the IOA president since Maharaja Yadavindra Singh. Singh was the third president of the IOA, who served from 1938 to 1960. He had represented the country in a Test match in 1934. Usha is also the first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history. Usha is also a Member of the Parliament. She was nominated to Rajya Sabha by former President Ram Nath Kovind in July 2022.

Image: PTI