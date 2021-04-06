PAC Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Star League 2021 Game Preview

Pauc Handball (PAC) will go up against Montpellier Handball (MON) in the upcoming match of the French Star League or LNH Division 1 on Tuesday, April 6 at 8:30 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 12 midnight IST). The game will be played at the Arena Aix in Aix-en-Provence, France. Here is our PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction and PAC vs MON Dream11 team.

PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction: PAC vs MON Dream11 team and preview

Montpellier Handball are currently at the second spot of the French Star League standings with 32 points. Lucas Pellas and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning fifteen and losing only one (two draws). Pauc Handball, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with 22 points and a win-loss record of 10-3 (two draws).

PAC vs MON live: PAC vs MON Dream11 team and schedule

French date and time: Tuesday, April 6 at 8:30 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, April 7 at 12 midnight

Venue: Arena Aix, Aix-en-Provence, France

PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction: PAC vs MON Squads

PAC vs MON team: Pauc Handball squad

Wesley Pardin, Nicolas Claire, William Accambray, Marko Racic, Ian Tarrafeta Serrano, Karl Konan, Imanol Garciandia Alustiza, Baptiste Bonnefond, Javier Muñoz Cabezón, Kristjan Orn Kristjansson, Anders Lynge Hansen, Matthieu Ong, Inaki Pecina Tome, Gabriel Loesch, Samuel Honrubia

PAC vs MON team: Montpellier Handball squad

Marin Šego, Valentin Porte, Gilberto Duarte, Melvyn Richardson, Diego Simonet, Hugo Descat, Alexis Hernandez Borges, Yanis Lenne, Kyllian Villeminot, Lucas Pellas, Fredric Pettersson, Jonas Truchanovicius, Benjamin Bataille, Kevin Bonnefoi, Julien Bos, Paul Louis Guiraudou, Hugo Julian, Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, Arthur Lenne, Charles Bolzinger, Mathis Mougin, Alexis Berthier

PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Pauc Handball: Nicolas Claire, Anders Lynge Hansen, Matthieu Ong

Montpellier Handball: Melvyn Richardson, Marin Šego, Lucas Pellas

PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction: PAC vs MON Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marin Šego

Defenders: Melvyn Richardson, Kyllian Villeminot, Nicolas Claire

Forwards: Lucas Pellas, Matthieu Ong, Javier Muñoz Cabezón

PAC vs MON live: PAC vs MON match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction is that Montpellier Handball will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PAC vs MON Dream11 prediction and PAC vs MON Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAC vs MON Dream11 team and PAC vs MON match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pauc Handball/ Twitter