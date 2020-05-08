Packers Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates And Live Streaming Details

As per the Green Bay Packers schedule 2020, the Packers will open their regular season at the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in franchise history. The season will end in Chicago and includes five major primetime matchups. Since the Vikings' first season in 1961, the Packers have never opened their regular season on the road in Minnesota. The preseason games will also provide fans with a look into how new players like Christian Kirkey and Devin Funchess will play like. Fans can live stream the game on FuboTV. The Packers will host the Vikings during Week 8. Here is the Packers Schedule 2020, Packers fixtures and Packers tickets details.

This is also the first time the Packers will close their regular season against a team which is not the Detroit Lions. As they have five primetime games, NFL reports predict back-to-back booking against the NFC South. The team will travel to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 before they return home to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Their third primetime game will take place in Week 9 against the San Fransisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. They are also scheduled to host games against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans early on.

However, the schedule could change due to the NFL's flex scheduling in Weeks 5-16. They will complete their regular season with four home games. The tickets for the Packers games are already available on Ticket Master. Alternatively, Packers are also providing single game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets on their official website. This year's gold package will include the team's Monday night game vs Atlanta Falcons in October, their game with Chicago Bears in November and their second preseason game against the Browns.

Green Bay Packers preseason schedule

August 13-17, vs Arizona Cardinals, TBD (Bishop’s Charities Game)

August 20-24, vs Cleveland Browns, TBD (Midwest Shrine Game)

August 27-30, at New York Giants, TBD

September 3-4, at Kansas City Chiefs, TBD

As per the Packers schedule 2020, the Green Bay Packers preseason games are scheduled to start on August 13, 2020, and carry on till September 4. The Packers will play their preseason games against Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. As of now, the team has not shared the timings for the games. The first two games will be held at Lambeau Field, while the remaining games will take place at MetLife Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – at Minnesota Vikings, US Banking Stadium, September 12, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 2 – vs Detroit Lions, Lambeau Field, September 20, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 3 – at New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, September 27, 2020, 7:20 PM, NBC

Week 4 – vs Atlanta Falcons (Golden Package), Lambeau Field, October 5, 2020, 7:15 PM, ESPN

Week 6 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, October 18, 2020, 3:25 PM FOX

Week 7 – at Houston Texans, NRG Stadium, October 25, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 8 – vs Minnesota Vikings, Lambeau Field, November 1, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 9 – at San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, November 5, 2020, 7:20 PM, FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Week 10 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Lambeau Field, November 15, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 11 – at Indianapolis Colts, November 22, 2020, Lucas Oil Stadium, 12:00 PM FOX

Week 12 – vs Chicago Bears (Golden Package), Lambeau Field, November 29, 2020, 7:20 PM, NBC

Week 13 – vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 6, 2020, Lambeau Field, 3:25 PM, CBS

Week 14 – at Detroit Lions, Ford Field, December 13, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Week 15 – vs Carolina Panthers, Lambeau Field, December 19 or 20

Week 16 – Tennesee Titans, Lambeau Field, December 27, 2020, 7:20 PM, NBC

Week 17 – Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, January 3, 2020, 12:00 PM, FOX

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be nine hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.