Packers Vs 49ers Live Stream, Prediction, Head-to-head, NFL game Preview

Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers take on Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers for their NFL 2020 week 9 matchup on Thursday, November 5. The game between the 49ers and Packers is scheduled to begin at 8:20 pm ET (Friday, 6:50 am IST) at Levi's Stadium. Here's a look at the Packers vs 49ers fantasy picks, Packers vs 49ers live stream details and our Packers vs 49ers prediction ahead of the clash.

ALSO READ: NFL Expands Sideline To Provide More Distancing

Packers vs 49ers prediction and game preview

The Green Bay Packers are currently at the top in the NFC North standings with five wins and two defeats. Matt LaFleur's side began the season in dominant style, recording wins over the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Falcons before suffering a defeat against the Buccaneers. A win over the Texans towards the end of October was then followed by a 22-28 defeat against the Vikings during the weekend.

ALSO READ: Who Is Golden Tate's Wife Elise? NFL WAG Trends Online After 330 WORD Giants Rant

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have struggled this campaign and are at the bottom of the table in their NFC West standings. Kyle Shanahan's side have been inconsistent with their displays so far, having won four and suffered four defeats this season. The 49ers fell to a 27-37 loss against the Seahawks over the weekend. Based on the current form of both teams, our Packers vs 49ers prediction is a win for the Green Bay Packers.

The #49ers have placed WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Syracuse DB Trill Williams Opts Out, To Enter NFL Draft

Packers vs 49ers fantasy picks

Top picks for the Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Devante Adams

Top picks for the San Francisco 49ers - Nick Mullens, Tevin Coleman, Ross Dwelley, Kendrick Bourne

ALSO READ: Mississippi State's Hill Opts Out To Prepare For NFL Draft

Packers vs 49ers h2h record

The Green Bay Packers currently hold the advantage in the H2H record with 36 wins. The 49ers have recorded 32 wins over the Packers. Only one game between these two teams has ended in a tied contest.

NFL 2020 live: How to watch Packers vs 49ers live?

Fans in the USA can watch the Packers vs 49ers live telecast on FOX. The Packers vs 49ers live stream will be available on fuboTV. There will be no live streaming or telecast of the Packers vs 49ers game in India. However, fans can check the Twitter handles of both teams to keep track of the live scores.

Image Credits - Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers Instagram