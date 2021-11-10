Padma Shri Virender Singh Protests In Delhi; Demands Fair Treatment Of Deaf Wrestlers

Speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh, who is one of the Padma Shri awardees this year, sat outside Haryana Bhawan on Wednesday to call on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a demand to recognise deaf sportspersons as para-athletes. The 35-year-old freestyle wrestler from Sasroli, Jhajjar was seen sitting on the footpath outside Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi with his Padma Shri award and other major medals. Singh also shared a picture of himself on Twitter, where he urged Haryana CM Khattar to recognise deaf players as para-athletes.

Singh, in his post, further added that he will not move until CM Khattar gives equal rights to deaf players and recognises them as para-athletes as the central government does. "Honorable Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar Sir, I am sitting on the footpath of your residence at Delhi's Haryana Bhawan and I will not move from here till you will not give equal rights to deaf players like para-athletes when the Centre gives us equal rights then why not you?" Singh wrote.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar जी आपके आवास दिल्ली हरियाणा भवन के फुटपाथ पर बैठा हूँ और यहाँ से जब तक नहीं हटूँगा जब तक आप हम मूक-बधिर खिलाड़ियों को पैरा खिलाड़ियों के समान अधिकार नहीं देंगे, जब केंद्र हमें समान अधिकार देती है तो आप क्यों नहीं? @ANI pic.twitter.com/4cJv9WcyRG — Virender Singh. (@GoongaPahalwan) November 10, 2021

Singh's brother Rambir, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the 2015 Arjuna awardee has been visiting Haryana ministers for years to demand government jobs for deaf sportspersons in the state. Rambir further revealed that the Haryana government had offered an Rs. 6 crore incentive in 2017 but his brother has yet to receive a single penny. Rambir said that the government had announced a Grade A-level job for his brother but he didn't get it and is now working as a Grade C-level employee.

Virender Singh's career

Singh has won four medals for India, including three gold medals in the Deaflympics. Singh won his first gold at Melbourne Deaflympics in 2005 and followed that up by winning a bronze, and two gold medals at 2009 Taiwan, 2013 Bulgaria, and 2017 Turkey Deaflympics, respectively. Singh has also won three medals (silver, bronze, and gold) at World Deaf Wrestling Championship.

Image: Twitter/@GoongaPahalwan