Paige Spiranac Disturbed By Unwanted Noise In Hotel During Mayweather Vs Logan Paul

Paige Spiranac was one of the many Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul viewers glued to their screens as the two celebrities went to battle at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. While the duo fought inside the ring, the golf sensation had to fight off distractions to tune into the clash. Spiranac went on length about how her evening was interrupted and roasted her next-door occupants on social media.

Paige Spiranac Twitter: Gold sensation's evening interrupted by the next-door couple, dogs

Paige Spiranac took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that her viewing of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight was interrupted by her next-door couple. The golf sensation had settled down in her hotel room to watch the bout live but had to turn the volume up, after being distracted by noises from the occupants across the hall. When quizzed by fans who was winning, the 28-year-old said that the woman next door was giving the "performance of her lifetime". And while Spiranac was hoping that the disturbance would end, her neighbours thought otherwise and began round two much to the irritation of the golf sensation.

At a hotel and the people in the next room are having sex and on the other side there’s a dog barking. Turned up the volume on the Paul vs Mayweather fight to drown out the sound. I hate it here. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 7, 2021

The lady next to me giving the performance of a lifetime — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 7, 2021

Spiranac is known for views on all things sports and was quizzed by fans on who was the real Mayweather vs Logan Paul winner, to which she cheekily replied, "Their bank accounts". The Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, have been much maligned by certain members of the combat sports world, following their brash entry into the sport.

However, Spiranac was full of praise for their entrepreneurial spirit saying that the brothers knew very well how to make loads of money. Reports suggest that Paul's upfront fee was set at $250,000 with a further 105 per cent promised from whatever is made from the subsequent pay-per-view TV sales. The PPV subscription was set at $49.99, with both fighters expecting the fight to make more than $150 million.

Meanwhile, Mayweather's upfront fee for this match is said to be as much as $10million with a further 50 per cent pay-per-view shares. Logan Paul managed to last the distance against Floyd Mayweather surviving eight-round against the retired boxer. Mayweather admitted that he was 'surprised' by Paul's skill, observing that he's 'better than I thought'. The YouTuber lasted all eight rounds against the 50-0 icon, with no judges scoring the contest, despite the fact that knockouts would have been allowed. Mayweather, meanwhile, came largely unscathed and made some quick multi-million dollars from the fight.

(Image Courtesy: Paige Spiranac Instagram)