Golf Star Paige Spiranac Slams MLB's Decision To Suspend Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly

Golf sensation and social media personality Paige Spiranac has weighed in on MLB's 'stupid' decision to suspend LA Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly. The Joe Kelly suspension made headlines after MLB announced that the Dodgers star will serve an eight-game suspension for the benches-clearing incident that occurred at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday night. However, most fans believe that the decision to suspend only Joe Kelly was ridiculous considering the Houston Astros were previously under investigation for cheating during games.

Paige Spiranac baffled at Joe Kelly suspension

On Wednesday night, Paige Spiranac made her feelings known about the Joe Kelly suspension on Twitter. The 27-year-old golfer posted a message and wrote that the decision to suspend Joe Kelly wasn't fair. Paige Spiranac started off by stating that it was not right to throw a fastball at a batter's head but neither is cheating. Spiranac also added that if a Dodgers player received an eight-match suspension, Astros players deserve punishment as well. In conclusion, Paige Spiranac branded MLB's decision to suspend Kelly 'stupid'.

I think we can all agree it’s not okay to throw at someone’s head but it’s also not okay to cheat. Suspend one, you have to suspend the other. This is stupid. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 29, 2020

While the game was being played out, Paige Spiranac was, in fact, thrilled at watching the intense scenes unfold at Minute Maid Park. She put out a tweet that read, "Golf would be much more fun if there was a little bit of fighting and more trash-talking". Spiranac's tweet received over 3,400 likes.

Joe Kelly suspension Why was Joe Kelly suspended?

During the game against the Astros, Joe Kelly threw a fastball just behind Alex Bregman's head which was deemed as dangerous play. The 32-year-old then taunted Astros star Carlos Correa on his way back to the dugout which was another reason why his suspension for eight games was confirmed. The eight-game suspension in the 60-game season is one of the biggest in MLB history but Kelly denied any intent following the Dodgers' 5-2 win and will appeal his suspension.

Carlos Correa and Joe Kelly exchanged words after Kelly struck out Correa. Benches cleared following the exchange. pic.twitter.com/sVHaibpN2y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

Joe Kelly vs Astros: Joe Kelly mocking Carlos Correa led to severity of suspension

After striking out Correa, Kelly mocked the Astros shortstop with a pouty face and reportedly yelled, "Nice swing b****". A number of players from both teams gathered on the field, violating coronavirus protocols. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was issued a one-game suspension while Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.

Image Credits - AP