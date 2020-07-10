Paige VanZant Claims She Earns More Money From Instagram Than Fighting In UFC

A number of UFC superstars including the likes of A-listers like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal recently accused the promotion of being stingy with their “deserving” paycheques, which was followed by a heated skirmish between UFC chief Dana White and the respective celebrity fighters. However, Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal weren’t the only two to voice their opinion as star UFC women’s fighter Paige VanZant echoed some similar thoughts after she claimed she earns more money with her Instagram posts than fighting in the UFC. “PVZ” recently voiced her frustration towards the differences in the pay scale of women and men fighters in UFC, which has caught the attention of MMA fans.

Paige VanZant UFC: Paige VanZant says earn more from Instagram than UFC

Apart from being a superstar fighter, Paige VanZant is also a renowned celebrity who has appeared in several talk shows and boasts 2.6 million Instagram followers. Paige VanZant revealed that she has made more money from her social media handles as compared to her fighting career in UFC.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Paige VanZant said, “I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting. When I did my contract negotiation the last time, the talk was, 'I can’t pay you more than a female champion. Okay, but why are you comparing me to just women? All of us should be getting paid more in general. I want a significant pay raise, to be completely honest. I’ve just been extremely accomplished outside of the UFC, as well as inside of the UFC. Five wins in the UFC, four finishes, I’ve been main event twice, and I think someone with those accolades should be paid more.”

Paige VanZant UFC: Paige VantZant upcoming fight

Paige VanZant is all set to compete in the upcoming UFC 251 PPV, the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island on July 12, Sunday (IST). PVZ will face Amanda Ribas at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Currently, Paige VanZant boasts an MMA record of 8 wins and four losses and she's 5-3 in the UFC.

Image courtesy: UFC & Paige VanZant Instagram