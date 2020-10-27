Paige VanZant Shocked As Fans Offer Money For Explicit Photos After Confusion

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has claimed that she was left 'stunned' after being offered cash from her fans, who were hoping to receive explicit pictures in return. On her Instagram profile, VanZant often posts pictures with her husband, Austin Vanderford and despite recently signing for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, is regularly asked by a section of her 2.7 million followers whether she intends to pursue a modelling career. VanZant recently revealed that she had a misunderstanding with her followers when she asked them to "send money" to showcase appreciation for her posts on Instagram.

Paige VanZant Instagram followers request explicit pictures from MMA fighter

In a recent interview with RT, Ohio-born mixed martial artist Paige VanZant revealed how she was "shocked" over fans demanding explicit pictures of herself after sending money to her account. "So, my husband Austin Vanderford and I decided to do to fan question [session] where people could just write to us. Out of the 200 questions we received, 20 of them were, 'Hey, why don't you start an OnlyFans account?"

VanZant responded by stating that if her followers wanted to show their appreciation for her pictures, they could simply send her money on Venmo, as she had provided her account details. The photogenic MMA star, however, claimed that she hadn't expected her fans to take her reply seriously. "I told them that if you guys want to show appreciation for my pictures on Instagram, you could send money to my Venmo account. But I didn't take them seriously."

However, VanZant then explained how she was shocked by her fans who had, in fact, sent money to her account as they wanted explicit pictures of the American in return. "Five or ten people then asked me for nudes, but that was simply not going to happen. I'm sorry if you guys misunderstood me." VanZant concluded by saying that although she does make more money through her pictures than throwing punches, she is just not keen on earning money through an OnlyFans account.

Paige VanZant UFC record and next fight in BKFC

Paige VanZant made her UFC debut back in 2014 in the flyweight division and beat Kailin Curran before going on to register two more consecutive wins in the Octagon. VanZant finished her UFC career with eight wins and five defeats before signing for the BKFC in July. VanZant is reportedly set to make her BKFC debut in February 2021, however, her opponent has not been confirmed yet.

Image Credits - Paige VanZant Instagram