Pakistani Actor Meera Mocked As She Mistakes Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem For A Cricketer

A Pakistani actor is being mocked on social media for confusing Olympic finalist Arshad Nadeem, who competed against Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Games, for a cricketer. The actor in question is Irtiza Rubab, who is better known by her stage name Meera, a well-known film figure in Pakistan. According to nation.com.pk, Meera made the gaffe during an interview with local media, where she praised Nadeem's "cricket performance," when in reality he is a javelin thrower like Neeraj Chopra.

Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the Olympics in a track and field event. Nadeem's incredible performance at the Tokyo Games turned him into an overnight sensation, prompting celebrities to speak out about the thrower's Olympic experience. Meera was following the same routine when she made the major blunder, which netizens are now mocking. An excerpt from the interview is also going viral on the internet.

Nadeem had advanced to the final round of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics, however, he failed to find a place on the podium and finished fifth after the end of the competition. Despite the ongoing tensions between the two countries, Nadeem rose to prominence in India after calling Neeraj Chopra his idol. Nadeem has named Neeraj Chopra as his "hero" on the Olympic official website's player profile area. During the 2018 Commonwealth Games, both athletes were on the podium.

Arshad Nadeem at Tokyo Games

Arshad Nadeem covered a distance of 82.4 metres in the first throw. His second throw resulted in a foul as he crossed the line, while his third and last throw were noted at 84.62m. The last throw made all the difference, for it brought him up to the 4th position on the chart directly from the 9th position, and paved his way for the second and final round.

In the second round, Arshad Nadeem's first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m while his second throw resulted in a distance of 81.98. In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. None of his throws was good enough to take him to the podium of the javelin throw event at the world carnival of sports.

On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after achieving the longest throw in the men's event in just his second attempt of the day. No other contender could beat the length till the end of the competition. Chopra threw his javelin 87.58 metres in his second try to win India's first gold medal at the Olympics this year. The silver and bronze medals went to Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely of the Czech Republic, respectively.

