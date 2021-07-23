Pakistan's Olympics Team Violates COVID Norms At Opening Ceremony; Marches Maskless

Pakistan's Olympic team caught everyone's attention for the wrong reasons as they flouted COVID-19 protocols at the very opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Tokyo 2020 playbooks with regards to COVID-19 countermeasures had strictly recommended athletes, presenters, and volunteers to wear a mask at all times. The contingent from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were also seen at the opening parade without masks.

Pakistan's flag-bearer marches mask free

Tokyo's National Stadium was astounded to discover the Pakistan Olympic Team's maskless flag bearers marching confidently during the Opening ceremony. While the rest of the team marched with their faces covered, the two athletes who carried their country's flag had ignorantly put their masks down. Badminton player Mahoor Shahzad had completely discarded all sorts of regulations while she let her mask completely hang below the chin. However, shooter Khalil Akhtar who accompanied Mahoor during the ceremony did have his mask on yet it still wasn't covering his face completely, leaving his nose out. This was a clear violation of the protocols set up by the Tokyo Olympics committee. The games had already been delayed owing to the COVID-19 and many athletes even had to train for the showpiece event in complete isolation.

Tokyo Olympic Committee proactive at taking COVID-19 countermeasures

The Tokyo 2020 playbook had brought up a lot of countermeasures to control the adversities of the pandemic. Social distancing measures were taken very seriously and the use of masks was highly emphasized among all participants. During the opening ceremony at the Japan National Stadium, all parading athletes observed physical distancing.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Games were thrown open with a grand opening ceremony in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday night. The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, it has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators. At the beginning of the ceremony, the Japanese flag entered the Olympic Stadium followed by the light show. After the fireworks and lightning show, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was welcomed on the stage. As per the IOC's decision, it only allowed six officials. As per social distancing measures, additional podium modules were to be placed between gold, silver, and bronze medalists. Athletes have been also directed to stay on their own podiums during the entirety of the award ceremony and a restriction for a group photo on the gold medal podium was proposed.

Image Credits - ANI

With inputs from - ANI