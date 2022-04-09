Pallikal, Chinappa & Ghosal To Compete In WSF World Doubles Squash Championships Finals

Even though Indian squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik returned to the courts after four years, they displayed outstanding form as they made it to the women's doubles final of the World Squash Federation (WSF) doubles championships in Glasgow on Friday.

That is not the only Indian team that made it to the finals as Dipika also reached the finals alongside Saurav Ghosal in the mixed doubles. India could make history by winning their first gold medal in a WSF World Doubles Squash Championships event if, any of the two teams were to win their final clash.

Can India win first gold in Doubles Squash World Championships?

Heading into the mixed doubles final, the second-seeded duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal are expected to end the winning run of fourth-seeded Alison Waters and Adrian Waller of England. As for the women's doubles final later on Saturday, the third-seeded duo of Deepika and Joshna will compete against the English duo of Waters and Sarah-Jane Perry.

In the previous head to head encounter that took place earlier in the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships, the Indians suffered an 11-9, 11-8 loss in just 18 minutes. Having lost to the same opposition earlier in the third match of Pool B, the Indian duo will hope that they can exact their revenge in the all-important finals.

Meanwhile, in the other match that featured an Indian mixed doubles pair in action, the duo of Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa finished third in Group A and will now compete against the Malaysian pair of Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Aifa Azman for a ninth-place finish.

That will not be the only Indian duo in action at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships as Asian Games bronze medalists Ramit Tandon and Vikram Malhotra will compete for a 17th place finish against the Welsh duo of Elliot Morris and Owain Taylor. Tandon and Malhotra had finished third in Group E of their division in the men's doubles event. Considering the number of Indian duos in action at the Squash World Championships, the contingent will hope for a strong finish to the event.